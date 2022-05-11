In honor of NASA's Artemis missions to the Moon, Mars, and beyond, Space Center Houston is launching a new festival this summer.

Called Moon2Mars, it's a three-day public event from June 9-12 that provides an up-close look at the latest space technology and hands-on experiences like piloting an actual space rover. There are also panel discussions led by space experts, immersive learning opportunities, delicious food and beverage offerings from Wolfgang Puck Catering, and live music to look forward to.

“Space City is known for driving innovation, and it’s the home of Mission Control, so there’s no better place to experience the latest in space exploration than at Space Center Houston,” says William T. Harris, the center's president and CEO. “We are excited to provide people of all ages with access to the latest in space tech and to celebrate together as we look ahead at exploring more of the lunar surface and preparing to send astronauts to Mars.”

Expect interactive entertainment and fun for all ages, plus the opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technology for future space missions from NASA and leading companies working with NASA.

Musical performers Aaron Watson and Katie Toupin will take the outdoor main stage on Friday, June 10, while American Authors and SHAED will perform on Saturday, June 11. DJs, immersive presentations, and other live acts will provide entertainment on the outdoor stage earlier in the day.

Kicking off Moon2Mars Festival is a one-day business-to-business conference on Thursday, June 9. This is a chance for the aerospace industry to connect, learn about the latest in space exploration, and inspire attendees to design innovative business solutions. On tap are keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking opportunities.

A longtime supporter of Space Center Houston, Wellby, Powered by JSC FCU is the presenting sponsor of Moon2Mars.

“We are thrilled about continuing and expanding our relationship with Space Center Houston by partnering together on this exciting event,” states Marty Pell, president and CEO of Wellby. “Our passion for empowering dreamers to reach for the stars drives us to remind the world that with permission to dream, there is no limit to human achievement. Together with Space Center Houston, we look forward to inspiring generations of Houstonians, whether they’re dreaming of reaching the Moon or Mars or achieving goals closer to home, like financial well-being.”

Moon2Mars Festival tickets are on sale now. Prices are $34.95 for children ages 4-11, $37.95 for seniors, $39.95 for adults (12 and older), and $34.95 for members of the military (onsite only).

Space Center Houston members receive discounted pricing of $10 per ticket (limited to the number of admissions per membership level) and $5 off additional tickets (limit of six per online transaction).

Visit www.spacecenter.org/moon2marsfestival for more information about the activities, entertainment lineup, and hours of operation during this special celebration. Join the conversation on social media at #Moon2MarsFestival.