6 best movies, podcasts, and TV shows to stream in Houston this weekend

Texas is trying to slowly, but surely, get businesses up-and-running again starting on Friday, May 1. For those who still think it’s not quite safe yet to venture out, stay at home and check out these streaming selections.

Look for a couple of movies starring shining female stars, some choice podcasts (hey, Bey!), and a hot TV take on Hollywood.

Movies

The Assistant (Bleecker Street)

The best part about doing this stay-at-home calendar has been hipping people to movies they might’ve missed earlier in the year, like this low-budget psychodrama with a #MeToo point of view. Julia Garner (the Emmy-winning co-star of Ozark) is the titular character, who spends a day working for a Harvey Weinstein-esque mogul, taking his calls, printing up scripts, cleaning up after him, and staying silent as he rounds up young girls and does whatever he wants with them. (Now available to rent or buy.)

The Photograph (Universal)

Another 2020 film that didn’t get enough love during its theatrical run is this love story starring Issa Rae, currently crushing it on the fourth season of her hit HBO show Insecure. She’s a career gal who discovers more of the past of her late photographer mother (Chante Adams), with the help of a journalist (Atlanta’s Lakeith Stanfield) who’s writing a story on her mom — and who also becomes smitten with her. (Now available to buy.)

Podcasts

The Darkest Timeline

There’s a new wave of podcasts where cast members from popular TV shows recap and recall their favorite moments from particular episodes. (We know some of y’all are enjoying Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey dish about The Office on Office Ladies.) We here are particularly getting a kick out of this show, where the self-isolated duo of Joel McHale and Ken Jeong talk about their days on the critically acclaimed sitcom Community and — being the comedians that they are — bust each other’s chops in the process.

Dissect (Spotify Studios)

Since Beyoncé just appeared on the “Savage” remix with fellow Houstonian Megan Thee Stallion, maybe now is a good time to revisit her last album, that ambitious, brutally personal, empowering-as-hell masterwork Lemonade. For the sixth season of this Spotify-produced show, hosts Cole Cuchina and Titi Shodiya thoroughly break down the best-selling album of 2016, as well as the “visual album” that premiered on HBO.

Television

Hollywood (Netflix)

The much-anticipated show to binge this weekend is the latest Netflix project from show-running dynamo Ryan Murphy, who already sent up high-school politics on the platform last year with The Politician. This seven-episode limited series is set in an alternate golden-age of Hollywood, where a bunch of young men and women (and, yes, Darren Criss is one of them) are determined to take Tinseltown by storm. (Available to stream on Friday.)

Upload (Prime Video)

For those who can’t wait for Space Force, the new show from star/co-creator Steve Carell and former The Office/King of the Hill showrunner Greg Daniels to hit Netflix at the end of the month, here’s another, Daniels-produced comedy to binge on until that shows up. This one is set in a future where people nearing death can have their minds "uploaded" into a virtual afterlife of their choosing. (Available to stream on Friday.)