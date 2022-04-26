Chris Rock adds second date to highly anticipated stop in Sugar Land

He still vows to not discuss it, but that won’t stop hordes of fans wanting to hear about “The Slap” from packing comedian Chris Rock’s “Ego Death” tour when it comes to town this fall — especially with the addition of a new show.

Due to popular demand, Rock, one of the most celebrated and leading voices in America, has added another show to the Saturday, November 5 date at Smart Financial Centre. Now, fans of the 57-year-old comic/actor can look forward to another performance, also at 8 pm on Sunday, November 6.

Tickets for both shows are on sale now at Ticketmaster.

Boasting a career that spans three decades, Rock has transitioned from the standup circuit, small movie roles, and his break on Saturday Night Live, and pivoted to dramatic roles, including in the FX series Fargo, in the horror film Spiral, and in the upcoming biopic Rustin. He is a fixture in comedies, especially in Adam Sandler flicks.

For those who may have been under a (non-Chris) rock or on another planet, Rock became embroiled in controversy and speculation when actor Will Smith slapped him during the Academy Awards. Smith had taken exception to Rock’s joke at the expense of Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, teasing her about her shaved head and making a reference to “G.I. Jane 2.” Pinkett Smith has publicly shared her issue with chronic alopecia.

Fans at the awards show and across the world gasped as Smith walked back to his seat and yelled at Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth. Smith later issued a public apology to Rock and his fans, apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and didn’t fight his 10-year ban from the awards show. He also resigned as an Academy member.

Since then, Rock has tried to keep Smith’s name out of his mouth. He told fans at his soon-after Boston show that he was “still processing” the incident and would address it later.

So, will he address it in Sugar Land? Fans now have another chance to find out.