Chris Rock sure to slap on new world tour stop in Houston

Superstar comedian Chris Rock, fresh off his highly publicized altercation with Will Smith at the Academy Awards, is extending his "Ego Death World Tour." It now will include a stop in Sugar Land at Smart Financial Centre on November 5.
The tour, which is currently ongoing, is scheduled for venues across the United States, Canada, and Australia. In addition to the date in Irving, Rock will perform in in Irving on Thursday, November 3 and San Antonio on November 10.
Of course, comedy has always been Rock's primary way of entertaining the masses, whether as a stand-up comedian, acting in Adam Sandler movies, or directing his own projects like 2014's Top Five.
It was his comedy that earned the wrath of Smith at the Oscars on March 27, with the soon-to-be Best Actor slapping Rock in one of the most shocking moments in Oscar history (an incident which now has its own Wikipedia page). Rock has said he won't talk about the incident until he "gets paid."
Tickets for the Sugar Land date will go on sale at 10 am Tuesday, April 12.