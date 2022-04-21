Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

Prince fans, it's time to go crazy at party paying tribute to the purple one's reign this weekend. Also, a hilarious comedian comes to town, while a familiar character actor visits to discuss his road to recovery. And speaking of celebs, the Houston Symphony will celebrate the Queen of Soul.

Those who grew up going to AstroWorld should check out an art show themed around the beloved theme park, while mort artsy fun is popping up in Sugar Land.

Here, then, are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, April 21

FIRST 2022 Championship

Thousands of students will pack the George R. Brown Convention Center, getting their robotics on. Hosted by FIRST headquarters, this championship is a culminating, international event for FIRST's youth robotics competition season. It's an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), preparing young people for the future. Qualification and advancement to participate in FIRST Championship varies by program. 10 am (1:30 pm Saturday).

The Council on Recovery presents 37th Annual Spring Luncheon with Danny Trejo

The Council on Recovery will welcome Danny Trejo as the keynote speaker for its 37th Annual Spring Luncheon. Trejo is an actor, activist, author and restauranteur, best known for roles in Spy Kids, From Dusk Till Dawn, Breaking Bad, King of the Hill, and Sons of Anarchy. Having been in recovery from substance abuse for more than five decades, Trejo will tell his story of recovery and redemption. Proceeds will benefit The Council’s programs and services that help individuals and families impacted by addiction. Noon.

WorldFest Houston

The mission of WorldFest Houston is to recognize and honor outstanding creative excellence in film, to validate brilliant abilities, to promote cultural tourism for Houston, to educate young people in the cinematic arts, to develop film production in the region, and to add to the rich cultural fabric of the city of Houston. The expanded mini-fest will include 30 feature premieres and 60 international short film premieres. For a full schedule, visit the festival website. 7 pm (1 pm Saturday and Sunday).

Friday, April 22

Rothko Chapel presents Ocean Music Concert for Earth Day featuring The Knights

The Rothko Chapel and Ocean Music Action, a new nonprofit led by Houston Symphony principal harp Megan Conley, will perform chamber music, dance and visual art as the sun sets upon the Rothko Chapel reflecting pool. A quartet of musicians from the Grammy-nominated chamber orchestra The Knights will perform music of Debussy, Takemitsu, and Villa-Lobos, alongside dancer Maile Okamura. Artwork by local marine conservation artist Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee will be on display. 6:30 pm.

Bikes on the Bayou at Eleanor Tinsley Park

Downtown streets will roar to life during this three-day, all-inclusive festival/celebration of two-wheeled transportation, which will include motorcycles, bicycles, and scooters as well as music, activities, shopping, and community gatherings. Allen Parkway will be lined with vendors, stunt riders from Team Yahama, X-Games BMX medalists on halfpipes and ramps, and special events like a Hooter’s wing eating contest, an invitational bikini competition, and the Ball of Death. 7 pm. (11:30 am Saturday and Sunday).

Tig Notaro: Hello Again

Tig Notaro is an Emmy and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, writer, radio contributor, and actor, having appeared in Star Trek: Discovery and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. But her best work has to be the YouTube show Under the Rock with Tig Notaro, where Notaro has to interview well-known celebs she's never heard of — and she's never heard of a lot of people. She'll be doing stand-up in Houston this weekend in what should be a hilarious show. 7 pm.

Houston Symphony presents Aretha: Queen of Soul

Aretha Franklin captured our hearts with her powerhouse voice and soulful refrains about love, pain, and triumph. Capathia Jenkins, Ryan Shaw, and the Houston Symphony will hail the Queen of Soul, who demanded the world’s —well, you know, performing showstoppers like “Chain of Fools,” “You Make Me Feel Like A Natural Woman,” and, of course, “Respect.” The Saturday performance will be available to livestream. 8 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).

Saturday, April 23

Sugar Land Arts Fest

The Sugar Land Arts Fest features contemporary painting, sculpture, photography, glass art, mixed-media art, woodworking, and jewelry designed and created by local and foreign artists. There will be a VIP section with complimentary food & drinks, more than 75 artist booths, a beer garden, a live mural painting contest, a variety of food trucks, a wine garden, and live music. The festival takes place in the plaza outside of Smart Financial Centre. 10 am (11 am Sunday).

The AstroWorld Art Show

Celebrating one of Houston's most iconic memories — the real AstroWorld — this two-day show (presented by Super Happy Incredible Toys and War'Hous Visual Art Studio) will be an indoor art gallery, exhibition and outdoor market showcasing Houston's very own local artistic talent and artisan crafts makers. There will be a gallery of AstroWorld-inspired and themed art, a market with AstroWorld themed merchandise, and a mini-AstroWorld museum. 11 am.

Let's Go Crazy: A Prince Patio Party

Closing out Lucille's Annual Prince Week (which made its return after a COVID hiatus) is this finale fiesta. DJ/ethnomusicologist Flash Gordon Parks will set the night’s Prince soundtrack, followed by a live cover band headlined by popular Prince performer Antonio Eyez. The night will also include a food spread of yardbird, baked mac & cheese, braised collard greens, and shrimp creole with white rice, alongside two drink tickets for Prince-themed cocktails. 5 pm.

Houston Chamber Choir presents All-Night Vigil

Houston Chamber Choir was on the eve of presenting Rachmaninoff’s greatest work, an a cappella choral composition consisting of settings of texts taken from the Russian Orthodox, all-night vigil ceremony, in March 2020 when the world abruptly shut down. They will return to unfinished business as they offer the masterpiece within the warm acoustics of the Edythe Bates Old Recital Hall and Grand Organ, at Rice University’s Shepherd School of Music. 7:30 pm (3:30 pm Sunday).

Sunday, April 24

Great Age Movement presents 4th Annual Jazz Brunch

Great Age Movement will present this special celebration of Houston's dynamic and active seniors. The event will benefit the Movement's campaign to install a second senior playground in a high-density area of Houston, as well as their wellness programs for seniors online and at The Health Museum. This year's Great Age Movement Award recipient is Irma Galvan, self-made entrepreneur and owner of Irma's Original Restaurant. 10:30 am.

Truluck's Covenant House Charity Brunch

Wanna get some fancy seafood that'll go towards a good cause? For 30 years, Truluck's has served some of the freshest and finest seafood and crab in Houston. In celebration of their 30th anniversary this year, Truluck's will host a brunch with 100 percent of the funds going towards the purchase of a van to strengthen the Covenant House's Outreach Program, which is an essential part of how Covenant House connects with Houston’s homeless youth. 11 am.

Wooster's 7th Anniversary

Wooster's Garden will be turning seven this weekend, and the spot is looking for guys and gals to celebrate with them disco-style. (It's time to break out those platforms!) Wooster's is celebrating by turning up with a parking lot market featuring music from Wonky Power Records, your favorite local artisans sourced by Plant Market Sunday, and cocktails from Campari USA & Still Austin. BTW, the first 100 guests will get a Wooster’s Garden disco ball mug. 1 pm.