Iconic Houston art car parade revs up with weekend virtual edition

In a normal year, the middle of April in Houston would see thousands of locals of all ages packing city streets to watch eye-catching, over-the-top mobile masterpieces in procession during the beloved and annual Houston Art Car Parade.

But, this is anything but a normal year.

In March, the Art Car Parade staff canceled the event due to COVID-19 and social distancing concerns, leaving fans and participants in limbo. But despite the cancellation, organizers at the Orange Show for Visionary Art (the event’s parent group) have opted for a “Virtual Edition” of the 33rd annual parade.

The virtual parade allows art car fans to watch myriad parade events from the comfort of their homes starting Saturday, April 18. Complete viewing information, including links, is available online and Facebook Live.



The weekend’s streaming schedule includes live tours of the Orange Show’s three Houston landmarks — The Orange Show, The Beer Can House, and Smither Park — and footage of Houston Art Car Parade Weekends throughout the years, according to an Orange Show statement.

Also included is an airing of Art Car: The Movie, a feature-length film by Houston filmmakers Ford Gunter and Carlton Ahrens that follows artist and educator Rebecca Bass and her high school class as they prepare an entry for the 2010 Houston Art Car Parade.

Fans can look for video messages from Art Car artists, showcasing their works, as well as testimonials from notable Houstonians talking about what the Houston Art Car Parade means to them. The video messages will be broadcast on HTV, as well as on the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art’s YouTube channel, which is accessible through the Houston Art Car Parade website.

Throughout the weekend, the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art will also be accepting donations towards the Houston Art Car Parade Weekend. Fans can make a donation by texting ARTCAR to 44-321.

Here is the entire weekend streaming schedule: