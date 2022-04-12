Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club showcases sizzling summer favorites, dog-friendly flicks, and more

Houston’s most popular outdoor movie experience is rolling out hot movies for our warmest days. Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown has announced the first half of its upcoming summer lineup, which kicks off May 2 at the buzzy BLVD Place in Uptown.

This new lineup, which runs through July 4 weekend, promises a host of cult classics, new releases, and Rooftop’s signature, themed collections, celebrations, and events — especially of summer favorites, natch.

Tickets for the summer season are on sale now and range from $17.50 to $25.25. Options include the venue’s new double Adirondack loveseat (a fave for couples), a single Adirondack, or deck chair with or without popcorn.

Movies starting before 4:30 pm are open to all ages; those starting after 4:30 pm are strictly 18 and up. As always, the club will serve up its own concessions, food, wine, beer, and canned cocktails for purchase on-site.

Notably, guests can bring outside food to enjoy (perfect for kids’ snacks), but no outside drinks are permitted. Rooftop is also bringing back its popular, dog-friendly Wooftop screenings and the audience-participation-themed People’s Choice showcases, a press release notes.

As for the flicks: Fans can expect summer favorites such as the musical Mamma Mia for Mother’s Day; the 25th anniversary of the Bruce Willis-led sci-fi dazzler, The Fifth Element, Friday the 13th on Friday, May 13; a special “Cruise Control” weekend of Tom Cruise hits; fan favorite The Birdcage, to kick off Pride Month; Straight Out of Compton for Black Music Month; celebrations for Prince’s and Tupac’s birthdays; and much more.

Monthly special events include the following, per Rooftop:

May

May 8 – Mother’s Day: Bring Mom and sing along to the toe-tapping smash Mamma Mia at 6:30 pm.

at 6:30 pm. May 12 – People’s Choice: May’s theme is “time travel” and in salute of the summer opening of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Rooftop is asking fans to choose which time-bending cinematic epic to celebrate (vote here). Voting closes May 2 and the winning film will be announced May 3.

May 13 – Friday the 13th : Scream with your friends to the original summer slasher at 10 pm.

: Scream with your friends to the original summer slasher at 10 pm. May 21–22 – Cruise Control: To toast the upcoming release of the highly anticipated Top Gun: Maverick, Rooftop takes off with a “Cruise Control” weekend, featuring Tom Cruise hits ranging from Jerry Maguire to Risky Business .

to . May 28-29 – Prom Season: In Rooftop’s first dedication to the cherished (and sometimes terrifying) high school tradition of prom, fans can catch high school classics 10 Things I Hate About You, Back to the Future, Carrie, She’s All That, and 21 Jump Street.

June

June 1 – Kickoff to Pride Month: Throughout the month, guests can expect variety of LGBTQIA+ hits, starting with the hysterical Robin Williams comedy, The Birdcage at 6:30 pm. Other themed screenings include, But I’m a Cheerleader on June 15, Set It Off on June 22, and more.

at 6:30 pm. Other themed screenings include, on June 15, on June 22, and more. June 16 – Black Music Month and Tupac’s Birthday: Partnering with Houston Cinema Arts Society, the venue will host a variety of films focused on Black music and culture. Things kick off with Poetic Justice on the late and legendary Tupac Shakur’s birthday.

on the late and legendary Tupac Shakur’s birthday. June 19 – Juneteenth: On the heels of Black Music Month celebrations, Rooftop will showcase Black filmmakers and actors with the films Love & Basketball and the evocative, provoking horror remake, Candyman.

July

To celebrate Fourth of July, Rooftop will screen The Sandlot, Dazed & Confused, and the July 4 action blockbuster Independence Day (and that unforgettable Houston scene!).

For a full list of movies and schedule for May, June, and July, visit the Rooftop Cinema Club website.

---

Rooftop Cinema Club is located upstairs at BLVD Place in Uptown, 6 BLVD Place, 1700 1, 1800 Post Oak Blvd.