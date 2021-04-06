The Suffers rock out first performance since 2019 at new Art Car event

Local music fans and music lovers can expect a raucous show at the reimagined Art Car Parade, called the Houston Art Car Experience this year. As CultureMap previously reported, this year’s iteration of the parade allows visitors to come to the cars rather than a traditional parade.

At night, the event evolves into a live music show, with 80 illuminated Art Cars, light and projection art installations, elaborate costumes, special performances, food and drink, and more.

Now, the Art Car Experience has announced the highly anticipated live music at the Houston Art Car Experience By Night; Houstonians will no doubt recognize the closing acts.

Friday, May 14 – 7-11pm

Tomar & The FCs

Bayou City Funk

Saturday, May 15 – 7-11pm

The Suffers

Los Skarnales

Soul act Tomar & The FCs have been a staple on the Austin music scene since 2016, having performed at Austin City Limits Music Festival, and the Formula 1 US Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Bayou City Funk boasts a collection of veteran musicians and brass players, with a sound that spans the spectrum of funk, jazz, and blues, per press materials.

Los Skarnales are one of the city’s most beloved live acts, having gigged with artists such as Flaco Jimenez, Ozomatli, Los Fabulosos Cadillacs, Fishbone, Agent Orange, and more.

A huge draw will no doubt be The Suffers; their Art Car show marks the first time the band has performed live together since November 2019. (Check out the band’s favorite tunes here.) The H-Town darlings, beloved for their Gulf Coast Soul, have been seen on the Late Show with David Letterman, The Daily Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. The act has toured nationally with major names and have been featured by The New York Times, SPIN, and Paste.

Expect the The Suffers and charismatic lead singer, Kam Franklin, to rock out favorites and newer tunes, such as “Take Me To The Good Times” — sure to be a crowd hit during these trying times.

All tickets can be purchased online.