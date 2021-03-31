A handful of new openings at The Boardwalk in Cypress means there's even more to enjoy at this lakeside shopping and dining mecca. From delicious brunch options to an all-in-one health resource, plus live music and Easter offerings, you'll need more than one trip to check it all out.

Fresh sips

Hit up the new Nekter Juice Bar location for cold-pressed juices and cleanses, freshly made smoothies, and handcrafted acai bowls, all packed with nutrient-rich ingredients. Take a seat and enjoy any of the delicious and healthy snacks while you surf the web on the store's free Wi-Fi, or order ahead on the app and skip the line while earning rewards.

Cookie time

Crumbl Cookies is known for its weekly rotating menu featuring warm chocolate chip, chilled sugar, and a number of specialty cookies in flavors like Muddy Buddy, raspberry cheesecake, snickerdoodle, s'mores, and orange creamsicle.

Sweet and savory

Open for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and dessert seven days a week, Coco Crepes and Waffles is your new favorite neighborhood cafe. Try made-to-order crepes in such flavors as s'mores and white chocolate raspberry crepe, or go savory with spinach and ricotta, chicken and roasted vegetables, or the Mediterranean.

Paninis and salads also join the menu for lunch, rounded out by smoothies, coffee drinks, and a variety of teas, plus house-made gelato and sorbet. The eatery opens at 7 am for caffeine-seeking early birds and closes late on the weekends for the night owls.

Up and at 'em

At First Watch, they begin each morning at the crack of dawn, slicing fresh fruits and vegetables, baking muffins, and whipping up the French toast batter from scratch. That's because everything is made to order and freshness is never compromised — you won't ever spot a heat lamp or deep fryer there.

Upon arrival you're welcomed with a pot — not just a cup — of First Watch's Project Sunrise coffee, along with complimentary newspapers and Wi-Fi.

Health comes first

Houston Methodist in Towne Lake brings the nationally recognized expertise of Houston Methodist to the growing Cypress community. Conveniently located near the Boardwalk at Towne Lake, the state-of-the-art facilities offer primary care, orthopedic and sports medicine, cardiology, neurology, physical therapy, mammography and women's services, and outpatient therapy.

From annual checkups and immunizations to the most advanced treatments for chronic diseases and conditions, Methodist offers patients of all ages the convenience of having a broad range of specialty care close to home.

Farm-to-table

Every third Saturday from 12:30-3:30 pm, drop by for the farmers market and stock up on fresh produce and locally made goods.

On the hunt

Now through Easter weekend, be on the lookout for oversized easter eggs hidden throughout The Boardwalk. Scan their coordinating QR codes and receive incredible deals.

---

