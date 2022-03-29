Home » Entertainment
Dazzling downtown chalk art festival draws up jaw-dropping designs and huge crowds

Via Colori Houston
VIa Colori boasts giant works of chalk. Photo courtesy of Via Colori Houston
You'll never forget these designs. Photo courtesy of Via Colori Houston
A soaring work. Photo courtesy of Via Colori Houston
Note the scale. Photo courtesy of Via Colori Houston
Sitting pretty. Photo courtesy of Via Colori Houston
A sketchy outdoor festival is making a grand return to Houston at a buzzy downtown destination. Via Colori Houston, the beloved chalk art festival, will take place Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 at Post HTX, downtown’s event space and food hall.

A free, family-favorite event, Via Colori Houston draws thousands of families, artists, vendors, volunteers, and festival-goers to celebrate connection and creativity. Local artists — ranging from familiar to up-and-coming — will create stunning and vibrant works of art real-time throughout the weekend.

Along with eye-catching and vibrant chalk art, the free fest also features live music, onsite and take-home activities, digital photo booths, food trucks, yoga and tai chi mini classes, and story time opera.

Featured artists include Anat Ronen, Brenda Chapa, Rebekah Tee, and Liz Painter.

Several artists will also host talks at the venue’s X-Atrium, where they’ll share their evolution from student and youth artists to full-time, professionals. Houston radio personality Freddy Cruz will serve as emcee; the event benefits the Institute for Spirituality and Health.

Besides yoga, artist talks, storytime opera (courtesy of Houston Grand Opera), and DJ and band performances, visitors can also look forward to a jazz brunch at 11 am on Sunday.

Beloved since its inception in 1994, Via Colori has become a leading street art festival, always with a charitable element. 

Via Colori Houston, Post HTX, 401 Franklin St.; Hours are 9 am-7 pm Saturday, April 2 and 9 am-5 pm Sunday, April 3. For a full schedule of weekend events and activities, visit the official site.

