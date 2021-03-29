Children's Museum Houston springs back from COVID closure with summer reopening date

Just in time for summer break, when children need a break from screen time and some socially distanced activities, a beloved mecca of all things kids will make a big return.

Children’s Museum Houston will reopen on June 8, with a new theme: “Fun Summer Vibes.” Museum members, who’ve been waiting for a reopening since last year’s halt due to the pandemic, can enjoy a member’s day preview from June 3 to June 5, the museum announced.

Visitors can expect interactive activities, live demonstrations, and performances. Galleries include the all-new Sights Unseen exhibit, which immerses viewers in color, darkness, and light and looks into the mysterious and unseen world that’s all around, per a release.

Meanwhile, the Invention Convention features a brand-new RoboSurgery interactive that relies on kids’ curiosity and tinkering to identify what’s wrong with the ailing robot. And the brand-new Ball Run invites participants to explore gravity, momentum, and friction while building a fast ball course.

Outdoors, little ones can make a big splash at FlowWorks while connecting with nature at the EcoStation.

For private partying, birthday bashes and private rentals will be available for reservations. Additional birthday party options and private rentals will be offered at the sister location, Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center.

The museum will be open from Tuesday through Saturdays, from 10 am to 6 pm and Thursdays, from 10 am to 8 pm. (Look for Free Family Night on Thursdays from 5 to 8 pm.)

Those interested in tickets are advised to book early as the museum will operate at a limited capacity; advance tickets will be available for sale in early May.