Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend will see sunny skies and warm weather — perfect for a kite festival at Hermann Park and the outdoor, Bayou City Art Festival at Memorial Park. Some choices theater comes our way from Away, and a comedy competition will keep you laughing.

Chow down at a couple of outdoor food fests — including a beloved turkey leg spot — and enjoy an intimate show with Houston's hip-hop legend.

Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, March 24

Sabine Street Studios presents "Moving Forward" opening reception

The artists at Sabine Street Studios will host the reception of this group tenant exhibition, featuring a diverse collection of artists and works. The opening reception will feature live music by the Latin American fusion band SerSur, accompanied by a mini-Uruguayan drum parade. SerSur is a newly formed yet experienced group of multi-instrumental musicians from different regions of South America. 6 pm.

Theatre Under The Stars presents Come From Away

Come From Away is a musical that takes people into the heart of the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on 9/11, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Through Sunday, April 3. 7:30 pm (8 pm Friday; 2 & 8 pm Saturday and 2 & 7:30 pm Sunday.)

The Riot Comedy Show presents The Super Bowl of New Jokes VIII

This competition gives comedians a chance to compete in a neutral, competitive atmosphere. Comics start with a fresh slate of ideas and are only permitted to use material they developed within the four weeks leading up to the competition. Competitors are judged by a mix of crowd participation votes and four judges scoring. The winner will receive a full cash payout, a trophy, automatic entry into next year's competition, and the rights to call themselves one of the best writers in town. 9:30 pm.

Friday, March 25

Art Colony Association, Inc. presents Bayou City Art Festival Memorial Park

Daryl Thetford, a mixed media artist from Chattanooga, Tennessee, will be the featured artist at Houston's beloved art festival. Thetford, along with 300 artists from around the country representing 19 different disciplines, will showcase their art. The three-day fest features two entertainment stages, a food truck park, a craft beer and wine garden, additional live entertainment and beverage stations throughout the festival, an Active Imagination Zone, a VIP Hospitality Lounge and much more. 10 am.

City of Bay City presents 3rd Annual Riverside Smoke Off

Pits and grills will be fired up for some friendly competition at the third annual, two-day event. Staying true to the native cuisine of Texas, participants will prepare a wide range of BBQ staples – brisket, pork ribs, chicken, sauce, beans, chef’s choice and Dutch Oven – Sweet. Kids ages 5 – 17 years old are not left out in this competition – they can participate in ribeye steak and pork ribs. 5 pm (noon Saturday).

Beats & Eats at Midtown Park

Happy hour just got a little more festive. Start your last Friday of the month with a live musical performance by Latin pop band Mango Punch!, while noshing on delicious food from H-Town street food operation Homies. This is an adult-friendly event. You must be 21 years of age or older to drink any alcoholic beverage. And even though people have been acting like COVID isn't around anymore, masks are recommended for those unvaccinated. 6:30 pm.

New Edition in concert with Jodeci

Who's ready to get some new-jack swing in their system? Two back-in-the-day, R&B groups will be in town this weekend, hitting folks with some throwback jams. In their first tour in more than five years, all six members of veteran boy band New Edition — Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill — will be performing live. They'll be joined by special guest Jodeci, who'll be ready to come and talk to the ladies! 7 pm.

Saturday, March 26

Crawfish Boil at Caracol

Join chef Hugo Ortega and his team at upscale, coastal Mexican eatery Caracol for a special pop-up crawfish boil during Saturday brunch. The crawfish will be prepared on the patio, and guests can enjoy the mudbugs on the patio or indoors. Cost is $18 plus tax for two pounds of crawfish; $4 additional for potatoes, corn and homemade sausage. There will be plenty of cold beer and cocktails available, too! 11 am.

Foto Relevance presents Nancy Newberry: "Smoke Bombs and Border Crossings" opening day

Foto Relevance presents this debut solo exhibition of works by Nancy Newberry. Influenced by her Italian heritage and her Texan roots, the photographs in the show function as a contemporary Spaghetti Western, investigating the spectacle at the core of the Wild West. With meticulous attention to costume and uniform, the director artfully stages scenes of archetypal characters - American cowboys, Mexican charros, and soldiers costumed in marching band uniforms. Through Saturday, May 7. 11 am.

Lil' Danny Speedo's Five Year Anniversary Party

The mouthful that is Lil' Danny Speedo's Go Fly A Kite Lounge will be celebrating five years of business with music, food, a pop-up market, flash tattoos and all-new merch. Smilynn Art, Insomnia Gallery, East End Plant Swap and Janglin' Jack Lounge will be some of the "slangers" (read: vendors), while Alien Eyelid will provide live music and Billy Chocolate & A Fistful of Soul's Stewart Anderson will be a couple of the revolving beat junkies doing DJ sets. 4 pm.

Sharmane's Cosplay Goodbye Party at GCC Comics

Sharmane Fury, co-owner and COO of Gulf Coast Cosmos Comicbook Co., will be leaving her position at the end of March. But she won't be leaving without throwing a big shindig. Being the big fan of cosplay that she is, she'll be dressing up and assuming the role of some comic book/sci-fi superstar -- and she would like you to do the same! Folks are also welcome to come by and hang out in full cosplay gear. You don't have to get all dolled up to say goodbye, but it would be fun if you did. 6:30 pm.

Sunday, March 27

The Annual TLH Festival & Block Party

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Turkey Leg Hut's annual block party is back and promises to be bigger and better than ever. This free, family-friendly event will have a fun Third Ward/Cajun vibe with food trucks, Zydeco music from Houston-based Step Rideau & The Zydeco Outlaws, a crawfish broil, kid’s activities, and 100 vendors with food, drinks, and plenty of amazing goods and wears to explore. 11 am.

Ars Lyrica presents An Uncommon Chevalier

Ars Lyrica presents a program that will transport the audience to a lively Parisian concert hall in the mid 1780s, just before the Revolution changed everything. An accomplished composer, violinist, conductor, fencer, and dancer, Joseph de Bologne acquired the title Chevalier de Saint-Georges thanks to Louis XV, and eventually became a favorite of Marie Antoinette. The program features a tuneful violin concerto from Saint-Georges, and a symphony commissioned by the Chevalier. 2:30 pm.

Houston Chamber Choir presents This Magic Moment Gala

The Houston Chamber Choir presents its 2022 gala to honor the remarkable accomplishments of Robert Simpson (HCC founder/artistic director) and Marianna Parnas-Simpson, for their service to the Houston arts community. Party-goers will enjoy a magic-themed evening including card tricks, illusion and mind-reading games, in addition to music provided by the professional musicians of the Houston Chamber Choir. 6 pm.

Bun B hosts Rock the Bells' Road Less Traveled

Fresh off his historic H-Town Takeover at RodeoHouston, hip-hop icon Bun B takes the stage for an intimate, private concert hosted by Rock The Bells, the global lifestyle brand and preeminent voice for classic and timeless hip-hop founded by LL COOL J. The show goes down at the Rise Rooftop. Guests must pre-register here and show proof of vaccination. Space is extremely limited so register early.