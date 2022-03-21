Go fly a kite at this soaring, favorite festival at Hermann Park

Wet weather notwithstanding, spring weather means more park time — and that means it’s time to fly a kite. With that in mind, Hermann Park Conservancy has announced the return of its beloved Kite Festival after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

The beloved festival will take place at Hermann Park, setting sail over the Miller Hill and Jones Reflection Pools from 10 am-5pm Sunday, March 27.

Thousands of kite-fliers are expected with myriad craft of every shape, color, and design. Visitors can also expect an array of activities, arts and crafts, food, and more, from over 20 local organizations, per a press release.

Aside from kites, the fun includes an inflatable soccer field from the Houston Dynamo FC; a kid-friendly bubble party; mobile play spaces; martial arts, tai chi, and dance performances and demonstrations; face painting; food trucks; and more.

Meanwhile, Miller Outdoor Theatre’s performance will showcase DJ Mav, performances from High Voltage Rock Camp, the Rice University MOB, Mariachi Los Caimanes from the University of Houston-Downtown, Queen Legacy, and more.

“After getting so many calls and emails asking us when the Kite Festival would be coming back, the Conservancy is excited to finally host this event again,” said president of Hermann Park Conservancy, Doreen Stoller, in a statement. “It is a such a fun day for people from all over to come out and enjoy being together in Hermann Park, while also learning a bit more about the Conservancy, who we are, what we have planned for the Park, and all about the other wonderful community events we host every year.”

For a map, performance schedule, and more, visit the official site.