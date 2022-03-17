Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend brings some St. Patrick's Day fun in the form of a cool hunt, taco-loving, some cool art openings, and a staged Jane Austen classic. And for those who love game shows, America's favorite is coming to town.

Come on down, Houston! Here are your bests bets for the weekend.

Thursday, March 17

Main Street Theater presents Dragons Love Tacos

Dragons love tacos. They love chicken tacos, beef tacos, great big tacos, and teeny tiny tacos. Unfortunately, where there are tacos, there is also salsa. And if a dragon accidentally eats spicy salsa … well, watch out. The silly, dragon dancing journey about first impressions and trying new things (based on the bestselling children's book) is a recipe for laughs and fun. Recommended for Pre-K and older. 1:30 pm. (10:30 am and 1:30 pm Saturday).

Giant Texas Distillers presents St. Patrick's Day Scavenger Hunt

The Giant Texas Tasting Room will host a St. Patrick's Day celebration where guests will get to enjoy some green Tejas Beer and a four-leaf clover hunt. They will be hiding 10 four-leaf clovers in their Giant Texas Tasting Room. Patrons who will be lucky enough to find one will get to enjoy 20 percent off their bar tab for the day or night. There will be one clover leaf per person, per tab. 11 am.

Chameleon Street at the HMAAC

Winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 1990 Sundance Film Festival — yet criminally underseen for over three decades — this movie recounts the true story of Michigan con man Douglas Street (writer/director Wendell B. Harris, Jr.), who successfully impersonated his way up the socioeconomic ladder by posing as a magazine reporter, an Ivy League student, a respected surgeon, and a corporate lawyer. The film pins a lens on race, class and performance in American identity, which has lost none of its relevance. 7 pm.

Friday, March 18

Alley Theatre presents Sense and Sensibility

A playful new adaptation of Jane Austen’s beloved novel follows the fortunes (and misfortunes) of the Dashwood sisters — sensible Elinor and hypersensitive Marianne — after their father’s sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. Set in gossipy, late 18th-century England, with a fresh female voice, the play is full of humor, emotional depth, and bold theatricality. Through Sunday, March 27. 8 pm (2:30 and 8 pm Saturday; 2:30 and 7:30 pm Sunday.)

Houston Symphony presents Andrés Conducts The Carnival of the Animals

Encounter kangaroos, elephants, lions, cuckoos, donkeys, swans, and more as Andrés Orozco-Estrada leads Saint-Saëns’s beloved musical menagerie. This presentation of Saint-Saëns’s original scoring for two pianos and orchestra highlights principal keyboardist Scott Holshouser, together with the illustrious Emanuel Ax. Each concert showcases a different lineup of solo performances by orchestra musicians. The Saturday performance will be available to livestream. 8 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).

The Price is Right Live

Everyone's favorite game show comes to town, along with the chance to win a share of more than $10 million in cash and fabulous prizes. Alongside a celebrity host, randomly selected contestants will play everyone’s favorite games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase. Lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seats. 8 pm.

ARTflix & Chill: The Harder They Fall

Mix up a good movie, a great vibe, and a little art and you have this interesting take on the traditional way we watch a movie. The feature presentation will be The Harder They Fall, the Black-and-proud Western blockbuster that Netflix dropped last year. Blanket seating only. (Bring your own blanket.) First come, first serve. BYOB. 21 and up only. Mixers available for purchase. Light concessions also available for purchase. 9:30 pm.

Saturday, March 19

Box 13 ArtSpace presents Peter Broz & Kevin Lopez: "Inward/Outward" opening reception

This exhibit explores the latent but meaningful interactions between humans, their worlds, and their own internal identities and sensibilities. Broz’s work looks at the relationship and significance between humans and nature, while Lopez’s work speaks to the internal and local interactions of human perceptions as well as the multiplicity and ambiguity within every individual through explorations of the human figure, from various positions and perspectives.Through Saturday, April 30. 1 pm.

Railway Heights Market presents Texas Holi Fest 2022

Railway Heights Market's inaugural event is all about Holi, an ancient celebration of the eternal and divine love of Radha Krishna. The festival is also referred to as the “Festival of Colors,” because of the tradition of “drenching” each other in colored water or powder. This celebration will include dancing, live music, and assortment of great Indo-Pak cuisine. There will also be some very special, surprise activities. 2 pm.

Gas Gods presents Texas Smoke Break Fest

Hip-hop and weed go together like peanut butter and jelly, arts and leisure, Kelly and Ryan. And this weekend, this music festival will be hitting you with those two things in massive quantities. 2 Chainz, Dom Kennedy and Atlanta mixtape legend DJ Drama will be the headliners. Local legends OG Ron C & the Chopstars (with Soul Control) will also be there to represent H-Town. Pro-weed comedian Slink Johnson will MC the festivities. 3 pm.

Houston Grand Opera presents third Annual Giving Voice

Houston Grand Opera will stage this third-annual concert, a special celebration of opera’s diverse artists that has become a company tradition. This year, for the first time, the concert will showcase the talents of both Black and Asian opera artists, with celebrated soprano Nicole Heaston as host and vocal soloist, performing alongside baritone Blake Denson, mezzo-soprano Sun-Ly Pierce, bass William Guanbo Su, bass Peixin Chen, countertenor Key'mon W. Murrah, and bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green, with Kevin J. Miller and Bin Yu Sanford playing piano. 7 pm.

Sunday, March 20

Cette 3 presents Girls Who Glow

Houston teen sister trio Cette 3 will present the ultimate girl day for teens, in celebration for National Teen Day. Teens of all ages are encouraged to attend as this event will uplift, motivate and encourage teen girls to find their "glow." The event will include music, food, guest speakers, a meet & greet with Cette 3, and more. Teen suicide prevention foundation Society of Royals will be a guest speaker along with various others. All attendees will get a swag bag sponsored by én Love Beauty. 3 pm.

The Alta Arts presents What's in a Name? An Interactive Multidisciplinary Exploration of how Names Shape our Lives

Through spoken-word poetry, videography, dance, photography, and live music, writer/performer Banke Awopetu confronts the ways in which names shape how we see ourselves and each other. Awopetu majored in Drama and African/African-American studies at the University of Virginia, later returning to her hometown of Rochester, New York where she earned a Master’s Degree in Adolescent Education. She has also done commissioned work for the Houston Museum of African-American Culture and Houston African-American library. 6 pm.

On Deez Hoes Tour

Okay, there are these two comediennes of color named Precious Hall and Kamira White who host an uncouth, uninhibited, and downright unpredictable weekly podcast called On Deez Hoes. And, now, since they are a hundred episodes deep, the ladies are taking the show on the road, recording episodes in front of a live audience. This weekend, they’ll be hitting Houston, where it’s a strong possibility they’ll be making audience members pick their jaws up off the floor. 7 pm.