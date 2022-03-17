Texas' first construction-themed park opens in Katy with kid-friendly machinery

Kids of every age all over Houston can now live out their dreams of operating big construction vehicles, thanks to a new local park.

Dig World, Texas’ first heavy construction equipment- themed amusement park, adjacent to Katy Mills Mall (5000 Katy Mills Cir.) opened on March 17, boasting 3.5 acres of big-dig fun for all.

Dig World promises full-size Caterpillar mini-excavators, skid steers, and UTV vehicles. Little ones can operate machinery themselves (of age and height appropriate) or with adult supervision. The park has a partnership with construction giant Mustang Cat. Aggies, take note: Dig World has also partnered with Texas A&M’s Department of Construction Science to educate and spread awareness about the construction industry.

Along with construction equipment, the park will also boast a playground, a gem-mining station, a turf field with yard games, and other attractions.

The new theme park operates on two-hour time reservations; visitors can purchase tickets online for their desired time slot. Staying with the dig theme, the park also features a gem mining station, a playground, and a turf field with games such as Cornhole and TowerBall.

Meanwhile, the park will also be open for special events including field trips, community events, birthday parties, and corporate outings.

“We wanted to build something that kids and families could enjoy, creating the best and most unique consumer experience in TX,” said Jacob Robinson, Dig World’s founder, in a statement.

Robinson adds that plans call for 10 Dig World parks throughout the U.S. over the next few years. The nation will totally dig that, we’re guessing.

Dig World; 5000 Katy Mills Cir.; For tickets, reservations, and information, visit the official site.