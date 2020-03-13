Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo releases ticket refund options

Since announcing the sudden closure of all events on Wednesday, March 11, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has been inundated with inquiries on how to receive a ticket refund.

On Thursday, March 12, the rodeo released information on how to receive a refund, including a donation option, that will “will support the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in mitigating the burden caused by closing the Rodeo.”

Customers who purchased individual tickets will receive an email outlining options, which include donating the cost of the tickets to the rodeo or receiving a refund.

Season ticket holders can consider:

Donating the balance of 2020 season tickets to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The rodeo will provide an acknowledgement of the donation.

Rolling over the balance of the 2020 season ticket purchase for the March 11 – 22 performances to the 2021 season ticket purchase. There is no action needed if customers choose this option.

Requesting a refund of the balance of 2020 season tickets. (Refunds will be completed by April 30, 2020. An email will be sent to 2020 ticket buyers by early next week to choose an option. If customers do not respond by April 3, the balance will automatically rollover to their 2021 season ticket purchase.

Unused carnival tickets, half-price carnival packs and food cards may be used during the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. No action required with this option; tickets will remain on customers’ accounts.

Unused tickets and half-price carnival packs may be refunded. Additional information regarding carnival tickets, half-price carnival pack and food card refunds will be available next week.

Refunds will be automatically processed by April 30, 2020 for those who purchased resale tickets through RodeoHouston.