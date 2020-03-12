Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

Thanks to this the threat of coronavirus, it seems a lot of things are being canceled — like the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo. (We really wanted to see Lizzo!)

However, there are plenty of things still happening this weekend. And we should not forget that Tuesday is St. Patrick's Day, where Americans celebrate that time-honored tradition of pretending to be Irish, dressing up in green, and getting straight-up wasted.

As always, there are still plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy the city. Stay smart and safe.

Thursday, March 12

Ingenious Tasting Party at The Brass Tap

The mad brewers at Ingenious Brewing have built a reputation for coming up with some wacky beverages. Currently in their taproom, they have such beers as a strawberry marshmallow fro-yo IPA, a cookies and cream stout, a shortbread cream ale, and a Russian imperial stout called Make Russia Great Again. On Thursday, they'll be at The Brass Tap handing out samples of their Triple Splat triple IPA, along with some complimentary swag. 6 pm.

Outbreak at The Health Museum

Since the whole world is going through an outbreak, you might as well go see the movie Outbreak, which The Health Museum will be conveniently screening. This 1995 disaster film (based on Richard Preston's book The Hot Zone) has Rene Russo and a bunch of men who would be later accused of sexual harassment (Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey, Cuba Gooding, Jr.) cracking down on an airborne virus smuggled into the U.S. by an infected monkey (played by none other than Betsy, that capuchin monkey from Friends). 6 pm.

Friday, March 13

Paint Your Pet Night at Eureka Heights Brew Co.

When we first heard of this event Eureka Heights is throwing, we thought are they really gonna let people paint their cats and dogs, running up and down the place, splashing paint all over the walls? It turns out that's not the case. You can send in your favorite photo of your pet and arrive to a pre-sketched, color-by-numbers-style canvas and a personalized color pallete ready for painting. And, of course, Eureka Heights will continually pour the beers so you can be inspired. 6:30 pm.

High School Musical Night at Warehouse Live

If you spend most of your free time watching Disney Channel TV movies from the 2000s on Disney Plus, this club event is right up your alley. DJ Jeffery will spin your favorite songs from the High School Musical movies, along with Disney and pop throwback tunes from Hannah Montana (aka Miley Cyrus), The Jonas Brothers, Cheetah Girls, Aly and AJ, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Demi Lovato, and others. Free pins will be given to the first 200 who shows up. 10 pm.

Saturday, March 14

Seeing Stevie Ray booking and exhibit opening reception at The Antiquarium Gallery

Don't you miss Stevie Ray Vaughan? We sure do. For all of you fans of the Texas-born, blues-rock guitar virtuoso (who died way too early in 1990), The Antiquarium and Fotofest will host a Seeing Stevie Ray exhibition. The show features photographs from the new book by photographer Tracy Anne Hart, who will be there signing copies as well as the remaining sets of her Seeing Stevie Ray limited-edition book set. It will be on display until April 19. 6 pm.

Whitney Cummings at House of Blues

Whitney Cummings is an hilariously loudmouthed lady. The stand-up comic (and co-creator of the sitcom 2 Broke Girls) has dropped specials on HBO, Comedy Central, and Netflix (that one was where she showed off a sex-robot version of herself). These days, she's using her outspoken wit for her new podcast Good for You, where she interviews comics and other folks she admires. But she's still out there ranting and riffing on her latest stand-up tour (titled How Dare You), which will make a stop here. 8 pm.

Sunday, March 15

McDonald's All American Games Fan Fest at Discovery Green

McDonald's, the fast-food restaurant chain that gives you Big Macs, Happy Meals, and very funny fight videos on WorldStar, presents this free, family-oriented event leading up to the 43rd annual All American Games in Houston. Participants will experience a world of basketball which will include free McDonald's menu items, an Overtime merchandise shop, a gaming lounge, sounds by DJ Mr. Rogers and DJ Shante and more. 2 pm.

Bridesmaids at Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra

Close out this weekend the only way you know how: watching a bunch of funny ladies have a horrible case of diarrhea while trying out bridesmaids' dresses. That's just some of the R-rated hijinks you'll get in this 2011 comedy, with star/co-writer Kristen Wiig getting everything wrong as the maid of honor for her best friend/bride-to-be (Maya Rudolph). Rose Byrne, Ellie Kemper, and Melissa McCarthy (whose scene-stealing performance earned her an Oscar nod for Best Supporting Actress) co-star as — oh, you know. 5 pm.