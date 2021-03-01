Food Network star Alton Brown bakes up tasty live performance in Houston

Food Network star Alton Brown is coming to Houston. Best known for shows like Good Eats and Cutthroat Kitchen, the cookbook author and TV personality will bring "Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats," to Jones Hall on Tuesday, November 2.

Described as a live culinary variety show in the mode of his "Edible Inevitable" and "Eat Your Science" tours, the performance will feature cooking demonstrations, comedic sketches, musical numbers, and more. "Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV," Brown promised in a press release.

At the Dallas stop of his 2014 tour, Brown made pizza a giant Easy-Bake Oven, took a gentle shot at Williams Sonoma, and sang about the dangers of eating shrimp cocktail in an airport. What he'll do in 2021 is anyone's guess, but it should be an entertaining two hours.

Houston will be the first of five Texas cities Brown will visit on his tour, including San Antonio, Austin, Lubbock, and the Dallas suburb of Grand Prairie. Tickets go on sale, Friday, March 5 via the Society for Performing Arts website. Prices start at $50; a VIP experience that includes attending soundcheck and a Q&A is also available.

Since the performance isn't until November, the Society for Performing Arts states the evening will not be socially distanced. If social distancing protocols are still in event on October 1, Brown's performance will be rescheduled, according to a release. Protocols such as mask wearing and temperature checks will likely be in place, however.

Brown last performed in Houston in 2015. The visit allowed him to dine at a few Houston restaurants including Blacksmith, Common Bond, and Killen's Barbecue.