Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club springs up with fun specialty screenings

With spring weather seemingly around the corner, Houstonians are clamoring for their favorite outdoor activities. In Uptown, those activities include hitting the open-air Rooftop Cinema Club (1700 Post Oak Blvd. at BLVD Place), which has just revealed its highly anticipated spring programming.

This new spring season includes award winners in honor of the Oscars, fan-driven programming (People’s Choice), sing-along musicals, women in film (honoring Women’s History Month), a tribute to 4/20 (alright, alright, alright), and dog-friendly “Wooftop” screenings.

Tickets range from $17.50 to $25.25 — depending on the day of the week and choice of a lounge chair or Adirondack chair, with or without popcorn. Movies starting before 4:30 pm are open to all ages, while movies starting at and after 4:30 pm are 18 and up.

As always, the club will serve up its signature concessions, food, wine, beer, and canned cocktails for guests to purchase on-site. (No outside alcohol or food is permitted.)

Here is a rundown of the Rooftop specialty programming, courtesy of the club:

Award Winners

As a tribute to the Oscars, the venue will screen favorite award-winning films. Look for everything from visual effects winner, Jurassic Park; animated feature champ, Shrek; the film that finally crowned Martin Scorsese, The Departed; the movie that revealed Denzel Washington’s scary side, Training Day; the film that made fans feel like king and queen of the world, Titanic, and more.

Sing-Along

Viewers should prepare their pipes to belt out beloved tunes in Grease and The Greatest Showman. The venue’s Bluetooth headphones ensure guests get a chance to sing like no one’s listening.

Wooftop

Bring those fur babies to screenings of Jurassic Park on Sunday, March 6 and The Lion King on Sunday, March 27.

Women in Film

In honor of Women's History Month this March, the club is celebrating pioneering women in film. Expect beloved flicks from Penny Marshall (A League of Their Own), Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) and Melina Matsoukas (Queen & Slim), witty writers Tina Fey (Mean Girls), and Kristen Wiig (Bridesmaids) and power performer Jennifer Hudson (Respect).

People’s Choice: Spike Lee’s Birthday

To toast one of America’s most celebrated and respected filmmakers, the club is asking fans to vote on the Spike Lee joint to screen. Voting closes March 10; the winning film will be announced March 11.

Music Movies

This event celebrates National Record Store Day, which falls in April. Selections include the harmonizing Pitch Perfect, rap-fueled 8 Mile, Prince’s iconic Purple Rain, and the wild shenanigans in The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

4/20

Come “relax” (and behave!) on April 20 with a double hit (had to) of the classic stoner comedies Dazed and Confused and The Big Lebowski. The Dude abides, indeed.

National Record Store Day

In a nod to f Record Store Day, the club is screening the ’90s vinyl-loving Empire Records, the John Cusack rom-com High Fidelity, and Cameron Crowe’s music-centered love story, Almost Famous.

People's Choice: National Superhero Day

Fans are invited to vote for their favorite caped (or non-caped) crusader in honor of National Superhero Day. Voting closes April 18; the winning film will be announced April 19.

For a full and daily lineup, tickets, and more, visit the Rooftop Cinema Club online.