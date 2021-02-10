Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

Many Houstonians who have a special someone, will be pouring the wine, putting on some Marvin Gaye, and getting cozy at home with their aforementioned loved one this Valentine's Day Weekend.

But for those who want to venture out: Revelry on Richmond is hosting a Winter Beer Olympics on Saturday and a Mardi Gras-themed party on Sunday, while Liberty Kitchen Treehouse will serve up Valentine's Day rooftop wine dinners, with wine pairings from Long Shadows Wines on Saturday and Chateau Ste. Michelle on Sunday.

Here are you best bets for a lovely Valentine's or Galentine's Day weekend.

Thursday, February 11

American Heart Association presents Heart of Houston

This year, American Heart Association’s Houston chapter is pivoting from the annual Heart Ball to a digital experience, and calling it Heart of Houston. The heart-healthy organization will present a lively and festive virtual event supporting and celebrating its mission and their collective success in driving change, funding science and improving behaviors. Guests can dress up in ball gowns and tuxes or cozy up in their loungewear and enjoy this signature event from their own homes. Expect a stirring performance by classical music legend Yo-Yo Ma. 7 pm.

Main Street Theater presents The Book of Magdalene

Main Street Theater is going digital for its presentation of Caridad Svich's The Book of Magdalene, the first-ever showing of her new work. Staged and filmed at Main Street, this piece is a contemporary drama of sharp encounters, winding faith, tough love, and tenderness suffused with grace and magic. It's a story about finding the courage to move on when life feels as if it is stuck in place. It will be available to view online at any time through Sunday, February 21. 7 pm.

Friday, February 12

Asia Society Texas Center presents Virtual Lunar New Year

Asia Society celebrates the Year of the Ox with a virtual celebration ringing in the Lunar New Year. Participants can enjoy two weeks of free activities from home, learning about traditions through dance and food demonstrations, a Lion Dance performance, and read-along story times. Families can purchase an at-home activity kit that includes supplies for all the Lunar New Year crafts, plus a red envelope, stuffed ox, handkerchief, or fan for an interactive dance and various Asian snacks. 9 am.

The Heather McDonald Experience: Stand Up Comedy and Juicy Scoop at Improv Houston

Heather McDonald has certainly glowed up ever since her days as a recurring player on Chelsea Handler's late-night dishfest Chelsea Lately. (Some of us still remember her from her time on MTV's hip-hop skitcom The Lyricist Lounge Show.) These days, she not only juggles a career as a nationally touring stand-up, actress, and accomplished writer. She's also a devoted wife and mother — when the rest of her family isn’t driving her up the wall. 7:30 and 9:45 pm (7 and 9:30 pm Saturday).

Saturday, February 13

We Love Our Members Event at Lone Star Flight Museum

Lone Star Flight Museum will be showing love to its members this Valentine's Day Weekend with this event. WWII veteran and LSFM volunteer Bob will kick things off by talking about the Thunderbird and his WWII experience. Members will also be able to take a photo with the B-17 Thunderbird and take a look inside the Flying Fort. There will also be Valentine Make & Take for kids and families all day. 10:30 am.

M-K-T Lonely Hearts Fest

What better way to tell that special someone you love them than by buying them a bunch of stuff at an outdoor market?! This fest (presented by M-K-T Heights and Shop Local Market) will feature a vintage art and maker's market, live music by DJ Gonz⁠, food trucks (Planet Churro will be there!)⁠, live tarot card readings⁠, a pet adoption booth with Friends for Life, Love Yo Selfie photo opp⁠s⁠, Cupid dunk tank (weather permitting), and more. Noon.

Sunday, February 14

Bisong Art Gallery presents Wayne Bell: 'W.A.T.E.R. | What Are The Expectations after Rebirth" opening reception

Get ready for some trippy stuff when Chicago-bred, Houston-based artist Wayne Bell premieres his latest work at Bisong Art Gallery. Bell calls his movement "Atmospherism" because it defines what can be made from time and space. His forms compel the viewer to recognize patterns within themselves. It lends perspective with the saturation in its color and light. The striations generated from the the brushstrokes create gradients of hues. Take an artful stroll before dinner. 4 pm.

The Indo-American Association-Houston presents “East Marries West"

The Indo-American Association-Houston will present a special Valentine's musical treat to begin its 2021 season. Expect a virtual concert with husband-wife duo and world-renowned sitar artist Pt. Shubhendra Rao and cello maestro Saskia Rao - De Haas. Anyone who becomes a patron will have dinner for two delivered to their door just before the concert starts. Ddinner and a show — what more do you want on this beautiful day? 7 pm.