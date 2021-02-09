6 fun and fabulous ways to celebrate Galentine's Day in Houston

Valentine’s Day is all about a romantic date with that special someone. But there’s a lot to love about Galentine’s Day, when women everywhere ditch the guys and toast the tribe. Here in Houston, some beloved institutions are making sure local ladies have a blast with their BFFs, squad, and gal pals.

Look for a totally delish steak night, chick flicks at the drive-in, shopping (duh), yoga, and even a Leslie Knope-inspired brunch. Here are your best Galentine’s Day bets. Text the crew, drop the dudes, and mask up for serious fun.

BEYOGA

Galentine’s Day continues on into next week at BEYOGA, one of Houston’s premier yoga studios. On Thursday, February 18, two friends (gal pals, that is) can hop in to Mariah’s 6:30 pm class for only $5. Ticket price includes one glass of wine. Call the studio to reserve a spot.

Brasil

This Montrose staple is organizing a socially distanced Galentine’s Day patio event Saturday, February 13 from 2-3:30pm. Party-goers will have the chance to create their own customized mix of jarred bath salts as they sip on festive, pink cocktails. The $25 ticket price includes a DIY bath salt kit and one cocktail — Strawberry Spritz or Piña Colada. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Eureka Heights Brew Co

Ladies, who says we can’t claim Steak Night? This Heights brewery is hosting a Pre-Valentine’s Steak Night on Saturday, February 13 for those celebrating Galentine’s Day. The event will feature a delicious meal from Chef Daniel Ajtai from YONG at Finn Hall. For $18, guests can enjoy a 12-ounce, Korean-style marinated ribeye, topped with a fried egg on a bed of kimchi fried rice. Wash it down with any of the company’s signature brews for only $4. Reservations are not required.

Léránt

The Centre at Post Oak boutique is hosting an evening shopping experience for ladies celebrating Galentine’s Day on Wednesday, February 10. The Galentine’s Day Shopping Party begins at 5:30 pm and will continue until close. Stop by for an exclusive look at Léránt’s latest goodies — from tableware to jewelry.

The Drive-In off Navigation

This newest addition to Rooftop Cinema Club’s cinematic experiences will be showcasing a couple of beloved chick flicks as part of their Galentine’s event on Saturday, February 13 — including Bridesmaids and Girls Trip. Starting on Friday, February 12, romantic favorites like Lady and the Tramp, Crazy Rich Asians, and The Notebook will be screened through the weekend. Reserve a vehicle with 3 or more guests for only $36, and keep warm with lots of blankets and hot chocolate.

UB Preserv

On Valentine’s Day, UB Preserv is bringing back their wildly successful Parks & Rec-inspired Galentine’s Brunch. Chris Shepherd’s cherished hot spot offers up a special, Pawnee-approved brunch menu: Chicky Chicky Parm Parm, Bean Blankies, and All. Of. The. Bacon. Grab your girl gang and head to the Montrose eatery to kick it Leslie Knope style — just make sure to reserve your spot on UB Preserv’s website.