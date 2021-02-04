Discovery Green rolls out socially distanced skating events for spring

As Houstonians welcome spring weather and safe outdoor activities, a beloved downtown destination has rolled out its new schedule for roller skating fun.

The Rink – Rolling at Discovery Green presented by Bank of America, will run daily from Friday, March 5 to Sunday, April 11, according to an announcement.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 9 and cost $12 (skate rental is included). The rink will be open Monday through Thursday from 5 to 10 pm; Fridays from 5 – 11 pm; Saturdays and school holidays (March 15–19, March 29 and April 2) from 11 am–11 pm; and Sundays 11 am to 9 pm. Non-motorized wheelchairs are welcome in the rink, according to a press release.

To ensure safety, the rink is following this safety protocol:

Tickets must be purchased in advance (purchase here) beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9, online at www.discoverygreen.com/rollerrink to ensure contactless ticketing.

Guests must have a pre-purchased ticket to enter the venue. (Skating guests under the age of 12 may have one parent or guardian accompany them. This person will be asked to stay in a public viewing area while the minor skates.)

Staff and skaters will be required to wear a mask at all times. (Masks will also be provided.)

Roller rink capacity is restricted to 50 percent to allow for social distancing.

Social distancing will be enforced while changing shoes and skates.

Hand sanitizer will be available for guests.

Equipment and touchpoints in the facility will be thoroughly sanitized at regularly scheduled intervals.

Meanwhile, The Rink has unveiled a schedule of special events and theme nights:



Cheap Skate Nights

Mondays, March 8 and 22; April 5; 5– 10 pm

On these select Mondays, skate around the rink for just $8 per person.

Time Warp Tuesdays

Tuesdays, 7–9 pm

Skate to your favorite songs from decades past, curated by DJ Mohawk Steve.

Let the Good Times Roll

Wednesdays, 7–9 pm

Party on wheels while DJ Chocolate spins favorite tunes.

Throwback Thursdays

Thursdays, 7–9 pm

Skate to songs from decades past, curated by DJ Mohawk Steve.

FUNomenal Fridays

Fridays, 7–10 pm

Music by DJ Boris, a light show, and roller skating make for Friday fun.

