Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this weekend

Bundle up, Houston: this weekend, starting Thursday, promises to be chilly. Those venturing out will be rewarded by a diverse array of offerings. Look for an Argentinian empanada night, cutting-edge opera, art sales and openings, hot music events, and more.

Outdoorsy types who don't mind the wintry weather will delight in the new Memorial Park land bridges, which will finally open to the public.

Stay warm. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, February 3

SERCA Wines Tasting Room presents Argentinian Empanada Night

Are you in the mood to get your drink on while sampling South American delicacies? SERCA Wines Tasting Room will be hosting its Argentinian Empanada Night. Participants can have either three empanadas with salad and a glass of the Gran Corte Blend, or eight empanadas with salad and a bottle of Gran Corte (up to four people). The event will run from 5-8 pm; guests can stop by at any point in that time period. 5 pm.

Holocaust Museum Houston presents Scandalize My Name

The Holocaust Museum Houston will kick off Black History Month with this virtual film screening. Hosted by Morgan Freeman, the film provides a searing examination of how “Red Scare” politics were used to hinder America’s civil rights movement. The film documents the first-hand experiences of African American performers faced with “blacklists,” loyalty oaths and other discrimination. Paul Robeson, Jackie Robinson, and Harry Belafonte are just a few of the notable personalities featured. 6 pm.

Main Street Theater presents Mother of the Maid

In this riveting new play, Jane Anderson reimagines Joan of Arc’s epic tale through the eyes of her mother. Isabelle Arc is a sensible, hard-working, God-fearing woman. Her headstrong daughter, on the other hand, communes with Saint Catherine, wears men’s clothing, and prepares to lead the French army into battle. Isabelle closely follows the baffling yet awe-inspiring journey of her curious, extraordinary daughter. Through Sunday, February 27. (The production will also be available online February 10-27.) 7:30 pm (3 pm Sunday).

Friday, February 4

White Rhino's First Anniversary Party

Patio and specialty cocktail bar White Rhino will celebrate its first anniversary with this special event. The East End Chamber of Commerce will officially commemorate the business with a ribbon-cutting, followed by a celebration and the launch of a new cocktail menu. Following the ceremony, two free tacos from TacoKeto will be provided to guests starting at 6 pm, along with live music from Randy Cobio until 8. The night will conclude with DJ music from 9 pm to 2 am. 5:30 pm.

Wild at Art Showcase and Sale

The StellaNova Foundation is an organization whose mission is to assist Houstonians experiencing mental health issues who may not have access to, or resources for, care and treatment. The Foundation's Wild at Art event will showcase the work of local, regional, and national artists for sale to the public. Through a unique arrangement with these creatives, proceeds from sale of these pieces will benefit both the charitable foundation and the artists themselves. 6 pm (10 am Saturday).

Houston Grand Opera presents The Magic Flute

The musical brilliance of Mozart meets the stunning visual spectacle of Barrie Kosky and Suzanne Andrade’s production of the composer’s masterpiece. The cast interacts with silent film-style projections as they carry audiences into an enchanted world where good faces the forces of darkness. The fable centers around noble Prince Tamino and bird-catcher Papageno’s quest to rescue Pamina, the Queen of the Night’s daughter. Through Sunday, February 13. 7:30 pm (2 pm Sunday).

Sander van Doorn at Rise

Dutch electro house DJ/record producer Sander Van Doorn (who also goes by the initials SvD) will be coming to Houston this weekend to spin some EDM grooves, as part of his 15-stop, North American tour. Along with producing music for himself and others, he has remixed music for such artists as Lady Gaga, Sia, Moby and Tiesto. Local DJ/producer Athenz will open up the festivities. 10 pm.

Saturday, February 5

Memorial Park presents Land Bridge and Prairie Project Preview Party

Memorial Park Conservancy will celebrate Memorial Park’s transformational Land Bridge and Prairie project. Attendees will enjoy an exclusive opportunity to walk through and explore one of the project’s four tunnels before they open to vehicular traffic. The family-friendly celebration will also feature a live DJ, fun photo opportunities, food trucks, giveaways, opportunities to learn more about Memorial Park’s Master Plan, Ten-Year Plan delivery, and more. 10 am.

Archway Gallery presents Maryam Lavaf: "Nowruz – A New Beginning" opening reception

The word Nowruz means “new day.” Occurring on the spring equinox, Nowruz is celebrated as the beginning of the New Year by more than 300 million people worldwide. For over 3,000 years, Nowruz has marked a new beginning and a sense of renewal. In her new series of abstract paintings and sculptures, Maryam Lavaf seeks to create an energy and vibrancy reflective of the Nowruz spirit as we move into the season of its celebration after a COVID-driven, challenging 2020-2021. Through March 3. 5 pm.

The Dilla Effect: A Tribute Concert

As we approach the birthday of the late hip-hop/R & B producer James "J Dilla" Yancey (as well as the 16th anniversary of his death, which happened three days after his 32nd birthday), come out and chill at this curated celebration of his life and music. There will be live DJ sets by Doctor Guava & Claude Emmanuel, as well as a live instrumental performance. They will be performing classics Dilla produced for such artists as Common, A Tribe Called Quest, Erykah Badu and, of course, himself. 6 pm.

Monster Jam

Monster Jam fans will witness a fierce battle for the event championship. Each skilled, Monster Jam athlete will be tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats — in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks — going head-to-head for points in Freestyle, the Skills Challenge, and Racing competitions. Plus, fans can become part of the action by voting for the winner in the Skills Challenge and Freestyle competitions via real-time, in-stadium fan voting on their smartphones. 7 pm (3 pm Sunday).

Sunday, February 6

First 3 Years presents Baby Day

Baby Day is the only statewide celebration of babies and toddlers led by statewide nonprofit First3Years. The celebration will take place virtually, with a full week of educational activities planned for children, parents, professional caregivers, and family members, including music, art, yoga, reading, dance, educational sessions, and more, all designed to support the healthy development of children. Through Saturday, February 12. 9 am.

ReelAbilities Houston presents "ReelArt" opening reception

Come see the world through the eyes of artists from Celebration Company, an entrepreneurial employment program for adults with disabilities, and featured artist Sevy Eicher, an 18-year-old, internationally collected artist with Down Syndrome. Celebration Company artists work with a variety of mediums, such as painting, papermaking, photography, printmaking, and glass fusion. These wide range of mediums allow the artist multiple ways to excel at expressing themselves, when they otherwise would be unable to. 1 pm.

Hustle Hard Awards

Returning for another year, the Hustle Hard Awards (HHA) seeks to celebrate the best of the best in the city through fan voting. Its mission is to recognize and reward the very best talents and businesses that showcase exceptional execution, creativity and innovation with measurable KPIs and objectives. The night itself will act as the perfect chance to toast to Houston's finest achievements, whilst providing an evening of networking and celebrating with friends old and new. 6 pm.