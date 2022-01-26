Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club showcases Valentine's Day movies to love

One of Uptown’s hottest destinations is back for a fun, open-air experience. Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown has announced that it will debut its 2022 season in time for Valentine’s Day weekend on Friday, February 11.

Fans can expect the romantic classics Pretty Woman (that diamond scene!) and Love & Basketball on opening night. The cinema plans to unveil its full February lineup on February 1; tickets will go on sale that day and are expected to go fast, the club reports.

Signature concessions, food, wine, beer, and canned cocktails available for guests to purchase on-site.

February’s lineup will include Black History Month standout and, for the highly anticipated Valentine’s Day weekend, two popular love stories: The Notebook starting at 5 pm, followed by La La Land at 8:30 pm on Monday, February 14.

Here is the current Valentine's Day weekend lineup:

February 11 (opening night)

5 pm: Pretty Woman

8 pm: Love & Basketball

February 12

2 pm: Encanto

5 pm: 500 Days of Summer

8 pm: Poetic Justice

February 13

2 pm: 10 Things I Hate About You

5 pm: Dirty Dancing

8 pm: Crazy, Stupid, Love

February 14 (Valentine’s Day)

5 pm: The Notebook

8:30 pm: La La Land

Ticket information and more schedule information will be available on February 1 and can be found here.