Houston-area waterpark unveils splashy Spring Break schedule and deals

As parents prepare for Spring Break entertainment, a Houston-area theme park has announced its new schedule in time for the holiday.

Big Rivers Waterpark & Adventures in New Caney has revealed its holiday programming, dubbed “Spring Breakout.” The New Caney destination will open most of its attractions during Spring Break and remain open every weekend until daily operations begin on Memorial Day weekend, according to a press release.

Interested guests can expect social distancing and safety protocols and a new Spring Breakout day pass. That option includes Wild Isle, an inflatable obstacle course on a lake; Cougar Climb, the tallest outdoor climbing wall in Texas; Mystic Forest Maze, a giant maze; an extensive petting zoo; axe throwing; archery; gemstone mining; an alligator interaction; catch and release fishing; a bounce house; a hay play area; and a large sandbox play area, per a release.

The day pass price is $14.99 online or at the gate; admission is free for active Big Rivers season passholders.

Other add-ons include (for an additional charge) the Falcon Flight zipline course; Eagles Challenge ropes course; and Vultures Dive freefall experience, which features a steep drop from an 80-foot tower. These activities are included in a single-day Adventure Pass, available for $59.99 in addition to the regular day pass options.

Big Rivers also announced a rollout of kid-and-adult-friendly special events:

March 27: the "Bugs and Brews" by the Bayou crawfish festival

April 3 and 4: Easter weekend festivities, which include two massive Easter egg hunts for kids

April 10: a ’90s-themed beach party will be held at the wave pool, with a concert by U2 tribute band, Blood Red Sky

April 17: an ’80s beach party will be held, featuring a concert by Def Leppard tribute act, Hysterimania

April 24: a country beach party starring Garth Brooks tribute act, Ropin' the Wind

“As a family-owned and operated business, health and safety are a park priority,” said said Mike Flinn, general manager, in a statement. “Big Rivers Waterpark works hard to keep its guests and team members safe. The park will adhere to all local and state public health and safety regulations, including guidelines for masks and social distancing. With 80 acres, Big Rivers Waterpark offers plenty of room for guests to spread out.”

For updates, schedules, and more information, visit the Big Rivers site and the park’s Facebook or Instagram pages.