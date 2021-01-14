Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

It's Martin Luther King Day Weekend, and you can honor the great civil rights leader's legacy by checking out a couple of virtual events: the 25th Annual Foley & Lardner MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, where fourth and fifth-grade students at HISD elementary schools will compete for the winning title; and the Virtual 43rd Annual “Original” Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade, hosted by the Black Heritage Society and the City of Houston.

Meanwhile, as the weather warms other events vie for your attention. Here are you best best for the weekend.

Thursday, January 14

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater presents The Drowning Girls

Mildred’s Umbrella Theater Company continues their digital 2020-21 season with the video release of this production. Originally produced for the stage in 2015, it's a moody, experimental piece that combines poetry and stagecraft to revisit the true horror story of the "Brides in the Bath Murders" from early 20th-century England, allowing the victims — Alice Burnham, Margaret Lofty, and Bessie Mundy — to speak once again. This will be available to stream through Saturday, February 6. 7 pm.

Bruce Bruce at Improv Houston

Bruce Bruce will be playing the Improv all four nights this weekend. Anybody who grew up watching BET's Comic View probably knows a Bruce Bruce joke or two. The portly-yet-dapper comedian was a regular (and, for a couple of seasons, the host) on the stand-up showcase. Even in this messed-up pandemic, Bruce continues to tour, hitting audiences with his patented arsenal of side-splitting jokes. 7:30 pm (7:30 and 9:45 pm Friday; 7 and 9:30 pm Saturday; 6 pm Sunday).

Friday, January 15

Donnie Houston x OST Liquor Double Cup Cocktail Collab

Hip-hop producer/podcaster/historian/DJ Donnie Houston has a busy weekend ahead of him. First, he'll be over at OST Liquor debuting his new beverage, which is called Donnie "MFing" Houston, serving up cocktails to whoever wants a little taste. Then, on Sunday afternoon, he'll be back there recording an episode of his popular Donnie Houston Podcast, where he interviews Houston hip-hop stars past and present. We're sure that'll be tipsy episode right there. 4 pm.

Virtual Movie Night with NAMC: Presents '76!

The Nigerian-American Multicultural Council was supposed to have a drive-in movie night this weekend. Now, it's been changed to a virtual movie night. They still will be showing this award-winning, Nigerian historical drama, about the military/authoritarian rule that dominated the first four decades of Nigeria as a republic. This is a must for those who want to know more about the bloody coups and assassinations of public figures that are all over Nigerian history. 6 pm.

Saturday, January 16

Redbud Gallery presents "On The Bayou" - Texas Sculpture Group Exhibition opening reception

Redbud Gallery will present this new exhibition, which will feature the diverse works of 80 artists from the Texas Sculpture Group. This crew of regional Texas sculptors represents a vast repertoire of styles, mediums, and forms for the viewer to contemplate, experience, or simply enjoy. Inside attendance will be limited to 50 people at a time and no alcoholic beverages will be served. This will remain on view through Tuesday, February 23. Noon.

Archaeology Now presents Parties, Pirates, Punch - and Rum!

This weekend, local nonprofit Archaeology Now will be taking folks to the Caribbean for a generous pour of history and a virtual cocktail party. The party festivities start with a virtual tour of the Grateful Dane, Houston’s only legal rum distillery. Dr. Frederick Smith — archaeologist and rum historian — will serve as a guide and mixologist as he takes participants on an excursion through the history of rum, while he makes a delicious punch using a recipe from the 1600s. 5:30 pm.

Sunday, January 17

MATCH Family Fun Day

This year, Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston — or, MATCH — will be presenting its annual Family Fun Day celebration online, with performances and activities for the entire family to safely enjoy from home. We're talking video dance performances from Open Dance Project of both The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and their new educational series ENGINuity; puzzles and activities about popular children’s books; hip-hop dance lessons, and so on. All material will be available through Sunday, January 24. 9 am.

The Singing Trees at CityCentre Houston

Just because the holidays are over doesn't mean you can't partake in this cute bit of fluorescent fun, right in the middle of CityCentre Houston. Head over to the courtyard between Fellini Cafe and Paper Source to see the trees dazzle in reaction to sound. Watch the night sky sparkle as you clap, sing, and spread very colorful cheer. This will run through Sunday, February 28. 6 pm.