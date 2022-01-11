RodeoHouston announces highly anticipated ticket sale date for 2022

One of the most eagerly awaited events in Houston is back, with tickets on sale this week. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced that tickets for the 2022 (and 90th) season go on sale at 10 am Thursday, January 13.

Tickets will be available via AXS Ticketing, via rodeohouston.com.

Here’s a quick breakdown of tickets:

Ticket prices start at $20, plus a $4 per ticket convenience fee.

Upper Level: $20

Loge Level: $30

Club Level: $40 or $45

Field Level: $44

Action Seats: $140

Hess Chute Seats: $350

As for the buying process: The online Waiting Room opens at 9:30 am on January 13. Customers who join the Waiting Room from 9:30 to 9:59 will be randomly selected to enter the store to purchase tickets at 10 am. Importantly, the rodeo notes, Early Waiting Room entrance does not place you in a first-come, first-served line. Also, Waiting Room access does not guarantee tickets.

Tickets will be delivered electronically via AXS Mobile ID Delivery; delivery is slated to take 48 hours, per a press release.

Meanwhile, commemorative tickets for all 2022 performances will be available for purchase while buying tickets. George Strait commemorative tickets can be purchased for $21; remaining entertainer commemorative tickets cost $16.

As CultureMap previously reported, the 2022 RodeoHouston entertainment lineup features a little something for everyone. Big names include Tim McGraw, Gwen Stefani, a Bun B hip-hop “takeover” in March, Marshmello, Ricky Martin, and legendary King of County closer, George Strait. Get the full lineup here.

RodeoHouston 2022 runs February 28-March 20.