Here are the top 10 things to do in Houston this weekend

The first weekend after the new year is generally pretty quiet, but a few choice happenings are here for your end-of-week pleasure. Brides-to-be and their future grooms can delight in a big bridal bash. Manga fans can enjoy an anime-inspired pop-up. And fans of Bowie and Elvis are in for a double-headed tribute to the two legends, born on the same day.

Happy New Year — here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, January 6

International Gem & Jewelry Show

Visit America’s longest-running, direct-to-consumer jewelry show when it comes to NRG Park this weekend. This world-famous “jeweler’s market” brings wholesalers, manufacturers and designers together under one roof. Shop from rows and rows of quality gemstone, bead, jewelry and accessory dealers. You’ll find local jewelers, international vendors and talented artisans at every show. Noon (10 am Friday and 11 am Saturday.)

Memorial Hermann Broadway at the Hobby Center: Hadestown

This production intertwines two mythic tales - that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone - as it invites the audience on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back. Performed by a vibrant ensemble of actors, dancers and singers, this is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go. 7:30 pm (8 pm Friday, 2 & 8 pm Saturday and 2 & 7:30 pm Sunday).

Friday, January 7

14 Pews presents Red Rocket

For his latest film, writer-director Sean Baker (Tangerine, The Florida Project) came right here to the Lone Star State for his latest story of struggling dregs of society. Filmed in Texas City, it's about a washed-up porn star (former MTV VJ — and one-time porn star — Simon Rex) who clashes with his estranged wife after returning to his hometown. So far, it's gotten good reviews and has recently been nominated for the Houston Film Critics Society's Texas Independent Film Award (TIFA). 7 pm.

Improv Houston presents Donnell Rawlings

Fans of Chappelle's Show will definitely know Donnell Rawlings as the guy who gave us the immortal "I'm rich, beeyotch!" line. But Rawlings has been working on some other things as of late. He's been touring the world performing his new show, 2Soon with Donnell Rawlings and, like every comic out there, he has his own podcast, The Donnell Rawlings Show. He's not rich just yet, but he seems to be getting there. 7:30 and 9:45 pm (7 & 9:30 pm Saturday and 7:30 pm Sunday).

Theatre Southwest presents The Sunshine Boys

In Neil Simon's classic play, Al and Willie were top-billed vaudevillians for over 40 years. Now they aren't even speaking. When CBS requests them for a "History of Comedy" retrospective, a grudging reunion brings the two back together, along with a flood of memories, miseries, and laughs. This is definitely for fans of the 1975 movie version that paired up George Burns and Walter Matthau (or even the 1996 TV movie that starred Peter Falk and Woody Allen). Through January 22. 8 pm (3:00 pm Sunday).

Saturday, January 8

Bridal Extravaganza

The largest bridal planning showcase in the U.S., will return with the most cakes, gowns, local vendors, and more fashion shows than ever. Expected brides, bridesmaids, mothers-of-the-bride, grooms, family, and wedding planners will have their pick of vendors that cater exclusively to the wedding industry. The show will feature cake samples, décor, flowers, fashion shows, Instagram walls for selfies, speaker presentations on the latest bridal fashion trends, and entertainment from Houston’s top wedding professionals. 10 am.

Manga on Main

Calling all manga fans to come enjoy the most iconic scenes from Naruto and My Hero Academia at this pop-up. Be the first to experience this limited-time event over at The Lucid Experience (which was previously home to the Rusty Krab pop-up). Partake in their scavenger hunt, bingo, trivia, and more. Enjoy exhibits showcasing Naruto's transformation. Treat yourselves to delicious themed food and drinks. 11 am.

BowiElvis Fest

BowiElvis Fest will honor the shared birthdays of rock legends David Bowie and Elvis Presley, two of the most loved and influential artists of the previous century and true legends of rock n’ roll. The music goes all night on two different stages featuring multiple local and regional up-and-coming bands from the surrounding areas. This year’s event will also feature burlesque acts, face painting, games, and some Elvis-inspired concessions. 6 pm.

Sunday, January 9

Houston Symphony presents Pink Martini

Sunday will be the last time this weekend to catch Pink Martini in action, performing at Jones Hall this weekend. (The Saturday performance will be available to livestream.) This glamourous and global phenomenon features an exhilarating mix of Brazilian samba, Parisian café music, cabaret, and vintage jazz featuring lead singer China Forbes, with a special appearance by NPR’s Ari Shapiro. 2:30 pm.

The Heritage Society presents An Evening of Heritage

This Heritage Society-sponsored event will feature a discussion between James A. Baker III and Susan Garrett Baker with Jim McGrath. A native Houstonian, Baker served as the nation’s 61st secretary of state under President George H.W. Bush, served as the 67th secretary of the treasury under President Ronald Reagan, and Secretary of Commerce to President Gerald Ford. He and his wife Susan currently reside in Houston and have eight children and 17 grandchildren. 3 pm.