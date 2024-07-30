gone to the dogs
Houston's first members-only dog park and bar coming to the East End
Zoomies, the first members-only dog park in Houston, is set to open in The Plant in Second Ward in 2025, adding to the growing list of high-end businesses and amenities on offer in the Canal Street walkable neighborhood.
“We’re building an experiential space for dogs and people that requires a low-density application, but most landlords just aren’t open to that idea,” Zoomies principal and founder Ramy Saleh said in a statement. “Plus, we wanted to find a location with the right environment next to neighbors that we loved, which made our first ‘proof of concept’ location at The Plant in Second Ward a no-brainer.”
What exactly does a members-only dog park mean?
For one, there will be an entrance fee or subscription. Zoomies is offering three tiers. Daily passes are $15 per dog, monthly is $40, and an annual subscription is $360.
Memberships are live as of Tuesday, July 30. The first 50 people people to purchase an annual membership will be receive a 50 percent discount ($180 per year).
Membership grants dogs access to an astro-turfed, 1.5-acre area that will have separate sections for large and small breeds. Dogs must be at least four months old to enter.
A rendering illustrates the overall layout.Courtesy of Zoomies Dog Park
The website is very clear that Zoomies is not just a dog friendly café and/or drinking hole. It is a dog park with a bar whose main focus is pet enrichment activities. The area has water features, treats, and lots of space to run around.
Humans will have access to a bar in order to relax while they watch their pups, as well as a handful of activities and a jumbotron.
All dogs will be checked for vaccinations, spay or neuter, and temperament. A “Bark Ranger” will be on site to keep things orderly. Presumably, this will make it easier to keep aggressive dogs or compulsive humpers in line.
The space will have room for both humans and dogs.Courtesy of Zoomies Dog Park
“We pride ourselves on being a dog-first establishment,” Saleh tells CultureMap in an email. “The rest of the property is for unleashed dog play with their parents and two-legged friends. Unlike the traditional dog-bar or dog-friendly cafe, our dog members have space…lots of it. They are unleashed and free to explore. We have created a curated water play splash zone to keep our friends cool. We have clean water bowls all around, pupaccinos, cheesy whip treats, toys, but most importantly, and unlike any other dog friendly place, we have lots of doggie friends for them to play with.”
An exclusive dog park is just the latest feature marking The Plant as one of Houston’s hippest places to be. Nearby are trails to walk along Buffalo Bayou, the Crux Climbing Center, the Aurora Picture Show, and James Beard Award-winning chef Benchawan Jabthong Painter’s acclaimed Thai restaurant Street to Kitchen.
“The Plant in Second Ward has experienced significant leasing momentum and continues to attract entrepreneurs who share our commitment to creating an inclusive, walkable corridor that fosters community,” said Jeff Kaplan, principal at Concept Neighborhood and the company’s chief brokerage and placemaking officer. “Given the current state of interest rates, we are activating the land in our assemblage to create a halo effect. We consider this a smart, long-term investment as we continue to grow our neighborhood fund.”