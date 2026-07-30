Flippers And Puppers
Support Houston animals at this pinball tournament
Animal lovers and pinball wizards, this one's for you. Houston SPCA and Eureka Heights Brew Co. are teaming up for a summer fundraiser that combines fun, games, brews, and pups into a must-attend event supporting the HSPCA mission.
The Flippers & Puppers Pinball event takes place this Friday, July 31, at Eureka Heights Brew Co. Grab your friends and head to the tap room at 941 W. 18th Street for a Friday night of friendly competition and fundraising for furry friends.
The event runs 5:30-8:30 pm, with the pinball tournament kicking off at 6:30 pm. Registration is open now, and a $20 donation puts you into the tournament, plus other perks. There will be prizes and drink specials for participants, plus adoptable puppies.
Whether you're aiming for the top score or just looking for a fun night out, this event is for you. So bring your friends, test your pinball skills, and compete for a great cause: supporting the animals at the Houston SPCA.
For more than a century, the Houston SPCA has been dedicated to rescuing and caring for animals in our community and beyond. From the region's only 24-hour rescue ambulance and Texas' largest animal cruelty investigations team to veterinary care, pet adoptions, and wildlife rehabilitation. In 2025, they served more than 62,000 animals in need. The rescue and protection organization has transformed the lives of millions of animals since 1924. Support from events like Flippers & Puppers help to further Houston SPCA’s lifesaving mission.
Spots are limited for the tournament, so sign up now, then learn more about how to support Houston SPCA here.