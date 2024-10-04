Howl At The Moon
Sneak a peek at the treats for Houston SPCA's annual Howl-O-Ween Ball
It's that spooky time of year again, where Houston's animal lovers don their best costumes and put their best fundraising foot forward to help the community's dogs, cats, birds, horses, and more.
The Houston SPCA's annual Howl-O-Ween Ball is happening Friday, October 25, and will offer guests an evening filled with cocktails, dinner, dancing, and live and silent auctions.
All money raised supports the Houston SPCA’s mission of improving and protecting the lives of local animals and alleviating their suffering and abuse.
This year's raffle presents a one in 250 chance to win a remarkable necklace from the de Boulle Collection featuring a stunning, 7.90 carat pendeloque pink tourmaline.
You'll want to buy your raffle ticket now.Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
The pink tourmaline, renowned for its rich and vibrant hue, exudes a captivating glow, making it a focal point of the necklace. Set in 18K white gold, the center pendant is surrounded by glittering diamonds. The chain also features rose cut diamonds. All in all, the necklace is valued at a whopping $10,000.
For official raffle rules and details, visit Houston SPCA’s 2024 Howl-O-Ween Ball Raffle.
Also up for grabs in the live auction are two incredible experiences:
- The Ultimate Gig 'Em: A highly exclusive, 50-yard-line Kyle Field Legacy Suite for 10 people for a 2025 Texas A&M football game, along with 1 parking pass. The catered suite includes a bartender, bathroom, and four flatscreen TVs. You'll feel right at home in the "Home of the 12th Man!" Mutually agreed upon game; must be selected at the beginning of the season; non-transferable. Kindly donated by Frances Moody Buzbee and Tony Buzbee.
- Texas Party For 10: Enjoy a weekend getaway at a beautiful Galveston beach house. The package also includes an intimate dinner for 10 in a wine cellar at The Bryan Museum, followed by an exclusive VIP tour of one of the world's largest collections of historical artifacts, documents, and artwork relating to Texas and the American West.
The ball is chaired by Zane and Brady Carruth, with honorary chairs Annie and Bob Graham, Evelyn H. Griffin, and Tommy Harper.
This highly anticipated event — which is part of the Houston SPCA's 100-year anniversary celebration — will be held in the Equine Rescue Arena at the William & Evelyn Griffin Campus for All Animals. Tickets for the Howl-O-Ween Ball are on sale now.