College report card
Houston's Rice University earns top-15 rank on 2 prestigious new lists
Classes are barely back in session, and already Rice University students have report cards to write home about. In this case, their school's getting graded. No surprise: It made the honor roll.
Rice University has earned top-15 rankings in two new national surveys. Education information and review platform Niche has ranked Rice the 15th best college in the country and the No. 1 best in Texas for 2025. And Forbes has ranked Rice No. 9 in its 2024-25 list of top U.S. colleges.
While still head of the class in Texas, Rice actually slid down the Niche national rankings from its place at No. 9 last year. The university received an overall grade of A+, and an A+ in six of the 12 ranking categories: academics, diversity, professors, student life, value, and location. It gets an A for the party scene, campus, and campus food; an A- for dorms, a B+ for athletics, and a B for safety.
Nationally, Rice ranked No. 1 for:
- Best Colleges for Kinesiology and Physical Therapy in America
- Best Colleges for Sports Management in America
- Best Colleges for Architecture in America
It also rated No. 1 overall school in Texas, and No. 1 best-value college in the Houston area.
"Amazing diversity, great professors, and world-class research. Especially good for people who like going to small schools with no sororities or fraternities. The financial aid is by far one of the best in the country ..." reads one five-star review on Niche.com. "The academic competition is not as crazy as schools like Harvard or Princeton and the coursework is manageable... Overall great school with emphasis on smaller class sizes and community (through the famous residential college system, which Rice is known for - this is why they compare it to Hogwarts!)"
Rice University made great strides in the new Forbes rankings, leapfrogging from No. 22 last year to No. 9 for 2024-25. It's the first time the university has landed in a top-10 spot on the prestigious list.
Forbes uses 14 metrics to determine 500 top American colleges that offer the best career, educational, and financial outcomes for all students.
"Forbes’ annual list showcases 500 schools that produce successful, high-earning, and influential graduates from all economic backgrounds, with less student debt," the report's authors say.
Forbes applauds Rice's small student-to-teacher ratio, range of undergraduate majors, and robust financial aid assistance, among other factors. The university earns a financial grade of A. Total annual cost is $74,110, and average grant aid awarded is $51,955, Forbes says. The median 10-year salary for alumni is $152,100.
"Admissions data revealed an acceptance rate of only 7.7 percent for the class of 2027 — a record low for the university," the report says. "Enrolled out-of-state and international students outnumbered those in Texas, accounting for the majority of the class of 2026 student body."
In a news release, Rice University President Reginald DesRoches says Rice’s vault to the top 10 in the Forbes rankings underscores its commitment to providing a world-class and affordable education, cultivating groundbreaking research, and maintaining a vibrant, inclusive community.
“This ranking is a testament to the hard work of our students, faculty, staff and the incredible support of our alumni and to the enduring strength of our academic and research programs, "DesRoches says. "At Rice, we are committed to nurturing the next generation of leaders and innovators, and this recognition by Forbes reinforces the impact of our mission.”