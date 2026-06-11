it's summertime
6 family-friendly activities that are new to Houston for summer 2026
With school out for summer, parents are looking for things for kids to do that will keep them entertained and engaged. Here's a quick rundown of some of the fun activities opening up for the summer around the Houston area.
Hill at Sims
Located in the Sunnyside neighborhood, Houston's newest part is a $30 million, 100-acre project that's been five years in the making. It offers nearly five miles of paved and dirt trails, a fishable pier, and massive street art murals. The hill itself offers a breathtaking view of the downtown skyline.
Houston Museum of Natural Science Sugar Land
The FIFA 2026 World Cup is almost upon us, leading to rampant outbreaks of futbol fever. The only cure is a cold compress of science, thanks to the Houston Museum of Natural Science Sugar Land location. Through July 3, experts on site will teach about the physics, history, and psychology of the world's most popular game. Weekdays will feature craft stations, interactive exhibits, and group activities, while the weekends explore the countries that are participating in this year's World Cup, leading up to a final global celebration.
Lone Star Flight Museum
On Saturday, June 19, the museum will open its new exhibit Made in Texas: 116 Years of Texas Aviation History. Visitors will see items such as vintage flight attendant uniforms and fine China that was used in first class cabins. In addition, the exhibit showcases aircraft manufactured in Texas and celebrates pilots such as the Tuskegee Airmen and Texas ACES. Through January 3, 2027.
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Just because it's summer is no reason there can't be a little learning as well. The Museum of Fine Arts Houston is hosting a rare showing of masterworks by Pablo Picasso, Paul Klee, Henri Matisse, Alberto Giacometti and more. The collection comes from renowned gallerist and dealer Heinz Berggruen, who scoured Europe after World War II through 1990 to acquire many works, some directly from the artists themselves. Though you may recognize the names of the artists, you likely won't be familiar with some of the works on display, as they tend to be more obscure pieces. Open through September 13.
Time Mission
Journey from the beginning of the universe through the molten emergence of the Earth to the far future for a cyberpunk heist. Time Mission is a single room immersive experience that pits 2 - 5 player aged 6 and up through 25 possible mental and physical games to progress through the fourth dimension. Developed by the same minds behind the Museum of Illusions, Time mIssion is just the latest in high-end immersive game services in the Houston, albeit it one with a temporal travel twist.
Velocity Sim Racing Lounge
Go-kart and sim racing often leave the younger children out of the mix thanks to height requirements on the equipment. Velocity Sim Racing Lounge in the Sawyer Yards district is changing that with their new Racer 2.0 rigs. Rated for ages 5 and up, the rigs come with adjustable pedals, steering wheels, and seats, making them far more accessible to both young racers and those with disabilities. Velocity is also debuting a new virtual track, Dino Rush, that lets you race through a prehistoric park.