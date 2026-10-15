Slam dunk
Plan your night out with the Houston Rockets’ theme nights, giveaways, and fan experiences this season
A night at Toyota Center can mean more than basketball. This season, the Houston Rockets are giving fans plenty of reasons to make a game part of their plans, from exclusive merchandise and nostalgic pop-culture celebrations to family-friendly experiences and a Halloween party before tipoff.
These are the can’t-miss dates to put on the calendar for the 2026-27 season.
Opening Night: October 21 | vs. Dallas Mavericks
The Rockets open their regular season at home against their in-state rivals, the Dallas Mavericks, making this a natural choice for the first big night out of the season. Fans in attendance will receive commemorative rally towels, courtesy of Toyota, with 18,000 available for the occasion. Plus, you can catch the halftime performance by 90’s hip-hop duo Tag Team.
Expect plenty of hometown energy as Houston welcomes a new season at Toyota Center. For fans who love the excitement of Opening Night, this is the one to circle first.
Filipino Heritage Night: October 26 | vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Rockets will celebrate Filipino culture with Filipino Heritage Night, offering fans a chance to pair a game with a special ticket-package perk. The package includes a limited-edition bucket hat, making it a fun option for fans who enjoy collecting exclusive team merchandise.
Space City Saturday: October 31 | vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Halloween brings one of the season’s most distinctive game-day experiences. Before the Rockets take on the Thunder, fans can head to Root Memorial Park for a pregame Fan Fest, adding an outdoor celebration to the evening’s plans.
It’s an especially appealing date for fans who want their basketball outing to feel like an event.
Space Jam 30th Anniversary Night: November 23 | vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Get ready for a dose of ’90s nostalgia. Space Jam 30th Anniversary Night celebrates the beloved basketball-meets-animation classic with a special ticket package featuring commemorative basketball-themed merchandise.
This one is a particularly fun pick for longtime fans of the movie and anyone who appreciates a pop-culture throwback.
Collect a Rockets bobblehead
For fans who love a souvenir, the Rockets have several bobblehead nights on the schedule. These promotional games offer another reason to arrive ready for tipoff — and to add a little team memorabilia to the collection.
- December 1 | Fred VanVleet: Celebrate the Rockets guard with a dedicated bobblehead night.
- December 16 | Rudy Tomjanovich: Honor the former Rockets player and coach with a collectible celebrating a Houston basketball legend.
- January 15 | Dunkstronaut: Add the Rockets’ space-themed mascot to the collection with a Dunkstronaut bobblehead.
Giveaway quantities and eligibility may vary, so check the official promotional schedule before heading to the arena.
Family Sunday funday
Sunday games offer an opportunity to make Rockets basketball a family tradition. The team’s Kids Days bring family-friendly fun to select dates throughout the season, beginning with Paw Patrol Day on December 27.
Check the promotional schedule for details about individual Kids Days and any special ticket packages.
Rodeo Night: January 29 | vs. Orlando Magic
Houston’s rodeo spirit makes its way to Toyota Center with Rodeo Night, a celebration that brings a distinctly Texas touch to the basketball season.
The special night is scheduled to feature a Rockets bolo tie giveaway, offering fans a Western-inspired souvenir to take home.
Hello Kitty Night: February 28 | vs. Miami Heat
The Rockets are teaming up with an iconic pop-culture character for Hello Kitty Night, bringing a playful twist to the arena experience.
A special ticket package includes a plush Hello Kitty bag charm, making this a standout option for collectors, longtime fans of the character, and anyone looking for a game night with a little extra fun.
Explore the full Rockets promotional schedule to find upcoming giveaways, theme nights, and special ticket packages, or browse single-game tickets to start planning a night out at Toyota Center.