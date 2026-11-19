immersive holiday staycation
Downtown Houston hotel unwraps a cozy winter lodge and new holiday rooms
One of the most singular holiday experiences in Houston is a chance to float down a heated lazy river on the pool deck of the Marriott Marquis downtown surrounded by Christmas lights. This year, the hotel has completely revamped the whole experience while also offering special holiday-themed rooms that are extra cozy and jolly with their Winter Lodge Getaway, running until January 3.
“Our goal in reimagining our holiday experience for 2026 is to bring the spirit of a winter lodge and all its festive amenities to the heart of downtown Houston,” said Nour Lasari, area general manager at Marriott Marquis Houston. “Building on six years of strong tradition, Holidays at the Marquis marries fan favorites from Texas Winter Lights with brand new and exciting offerings, from rooftop tastings and private lodge gatherings to festive brunches and overnight stays. It’s an invitation to spend the season with us, with the Houston skyline and our iconic heated Texas-shaped lazy river as the backdrop.”
Pitched to both visitors and locals planning a lavish Christmas staycation, the Winter Lodge Getaway experience is indeed something special. The level of Christmas cheer detail in each room is incredible, from the flocked and lit Christmas trees down to little ceramic holiday villages in the bathrooms. Room comes with a spectacular view of the rooftop lounge, Discovery Green, and the rest of the area, which sparkles at night thanks to the impressive displays all throughout downtown. Sipping hot cocoa while watching skaters on the Discovery Green ice rink is peak winter relaxation.
The Winter Lodge transformation of the rooftop lounge isn't a dramatic departure from the previous holiday attractions, but is still worth the package deal. There's the river, as mentioned, as well as a small arcade and an enormous LED screen showing holiday films or sports. A fake snowfall and a forest of lit trees keeps things Christmasy, with half a dozen selfie stations scattered around for photo opportunities that maybe oversell the ski chalet a bit more than the actual reality. One nice addition is that heated cabanas and other private areas are available for rent at an additional cost.
For cozy food stations, though, it can't be beat. The tasting passport is a must for mini brisket, potato fondue, tiny grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup shooters, and apple pie bites. There's also a selection of holiday cocktails and hot chocolates. Visitors who complete the tasting passport get a commemorative ornament and are entered in a raffle for a free stay.
The Winter Lodge Getaway starts at $426 a night and includes a holiday guestroom, valet parking, a cookie trio, and two tasting passports. Booking is available through the Marriott website with promo code MAJ.