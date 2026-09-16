Winter Wonderland
Plan your magical holiday party at Margaritaville Lake Resort near Houston
Looking for a holiday party destination that will wow your guests unlike any other?
This year, skip the traditional hotel ballroom and give your holiday party a waterfront upgrade at Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe.
With stunning lake views, lively nightlife, and luxurious suites just an elevator ride away, this is more than just a party — it’s an experience.
Deck the halls
A waterfront winter wonderland awaits just an hour's drive from Houston. And with a variety of party venues and event spaces onsite, Margaritaville Lake Conroe has the perfect spot to host your festive event, from large-scale company Christmas celebrations to smaller group settings.
Options range from expansive rooms with inspiring views of Lake Conroe to waterfront spaces and the Boathouse Bar & Lounge. You can even set sail for an unbelievable evening on The Little Palm Yacht.
Find the perfect space for your party.Photo courtesy of Margaritaville Lake Resort
Culinary magic
At Margaritaville, the holidays are all about delicious culinary experiences. Masterful chefs to create custom holiday menus that are inspired by the Caribbean — but with plenty of Texas flair.
Think passed hors d'oeuvres, mouth-watering spreads, creative action stations, and premier multicourse meals fit for a big celebration.
Then, get into the spirit with deluxe holiday beverage stations (sip apple cider, hot cocoa, and more!) or an assortment of specialty holiday-themed cocktails (raise a glass of Caribbean eggnog!).
Get into the holiday spirit at Margaritaville Lake Resort.Photo courtesy of Margaritaville Lake Resort
Party perks
Margaritaville is making your holiday gathering even more festive with exclusive benefits available now. Book before September 30, 2026, and you'll receive two complimentary event enhancements from your selected package.
But the holidays are fast-approaching, dates are filling fast, and the exclusive party perks are available for a limited time only — so secure yours today!
Make your holiday party the one they’ll be talking about long after the season ends, thanks to magical moments at Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe.