protect the prairie
Endangered Houston-area prairie welcomes visitors at new center
Visitors to Waller now have a better venue to learn about the important ecological benefits of the Texas coastal plains thanks to the new Indiangrass Preserve Welcome Center, which opened April 10.
The new welcome center is part of a large-scale expansion of the preserve that recently added 221 acres formerly used by Three Oaks Farm, bringing the total area to 20,000 protected acres. Located at 31975 Hebert Road in Waller, the welcome center will be a programming hub offering information and educational documents and artifacts to view during operating hours. In the future, it will host workshops, prairie walk, tours, and lunch and learns. Part of the renovations includes a new bird blind so that visitors can observe coastal plain birds. A list of upcoming events can be found at the Indiangrass Preserve website.
Previously, the land the building housing the welcome center was used by Dow Chemical as a testing facility for pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizer, with the building itself serving as a research office. The Coastal Prairie Conservancy declined to share the overall cost of refurbishing the welcome center, but said the renovation was made possible through the support of "generous donors and partners who believe in expanding access to the Katy Prairie." They acquired the site in 2002.
"The coastal prairie is one of the most endangered ecosystems in North America, with less than 1 percent of its original habitat remaining," a spokesperson for the Coastal Prairie Conservancy tells CultureMap. "What exists today is both rare and incredibly valuable. Ecologically, prairies support a remarkable diversity of life, from native grasses and wildflowers to migratory birds along the Central Flyway. Their deep root systems build healthy soils, store carbon, and allow the land to absorb and hold large amounts of water. This natural function helps reduce flooding, filter pollutants, and recharge groundwater.
"For people, these benefits are tangible. Healthy prairies improve water quality, reduce flood risk for surrounding communities, and support working lands like ranching and rice farming."
Preservation of the Texas coastal plains is an increasingly important ecological undertaking. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says that man-made climate change has endangered the coastal plains through rising temperatures and sea levels. They estimate that sea levels could increase 17 inches by 2100, which would convert many coastal plains to open water, destroying them ecologically.