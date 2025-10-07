traffic nightmare
Freeway construction narrows I-10 to just 2 lanes west of downtown
An already problematic Houston traffic situation is about to get even worse. I-10 West will be narrowed to just two lanes beginning Friday, October 24, TxDOT announced.
The closure will take place between I-45 North and Houston Avenue. It is expected to last until mid-2026.
In addition to narrowing the freeway to two lanes, TxDOT will also close the the I-45 Southbound Direct Connector to I-10 Westbound, including the HOV lane until mid-2026. It will be rebuilt at the new, elevated height. TxDOT will also close the I-10 Eastbound Direct Connector to I-45 Northbound until the project is completed in mid-2028.
As CultureMap has previously reported, the work is part of TxDOT’s I-10 White Oak Bayou Elevation Project. Designed to raise I-10 above the floodplain of White Oak Bayou, the $400 million project is taking place between I-45 and Heights Blvd. The project began in January when the five-lane highway was narrowed to three lanes, which makes leaving downtown via I-10 more difficult for commuters heading to destinations such as Memorial, Spring Branch, the Energy Corridor, and Katy.In addition to work on the mainlanes and HOV lanes, TxDOT will also reroute Houston Avenue under I-10. Currently, the Houston Avenue bridge is low enough that it is regularly hit by 18-wheelers, which results in hours-long traffic backups.