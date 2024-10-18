a wild success
Houston Zoo’s unique island exhibit wins big at international awards
At the 2024 Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Annual Conference held in Calgary, Alberta, Canada last month, the Houston Zoo took home five top honors. It’s an unprecedented sweep of the awards and proof that the zoo is one of the best in the world.
“These awards reflect the dedication, creativity, and hard work of each and every member of our team,” said Lee Ehmke, president and CEO of the Houston Zoo. “We are honored to be recognized by our peers in the zoological community and proud to lead the way in innovative approaches to wildlife conservation and public engagement.”
Founded in 1924, the AZA is the accrediting body for the top zoos and aquariums in the world.
The Houston Zoo’s new Galapagos Island exhibit was one of the areas highlighted. Opened last spring, the exhibit introduced penguins to the zoo for the first time as well as housing giant tortoises and sea lions. The exhibit was the first of its kind in the world, focusing on conservation as well as the impressive biodiversity of the unique archipelago. The project was the culmination of the $150 million Keeping Our World Wild campaign launched in 2018 to celebrate the zoo’s centennial. It covers 2.5 acres and houses fifteen different species across four different biospheres.
At the AZA, Galapagos Islands took home honors for best exhibit design as well as best media campaign. The latter was in recognition of the Houston Zoo tea, navigating the choppy waters of pandemic delays while bringing the exhibit to the public.
“This new exhibit exemplifies the highest standards across multiple disciplines for our profession,” the AZA committee said.
The other three awards for sustainability, in recognition of the Houston Zoo’s efforts to reduce its carbon footprint over the past six years, including moving to all LED lighting and expanding its phone recycling program; education, for their teen conservation program that involves young people in the preservation of local birds and snakes; and diversity thanks to the Houston Zoo’s efforts to make the zoological gardens more accessible for a wide-range of visitors.
“These awards highlight the most impactful work being done across our membership,” said Dan Ashe, president and CEO of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. “The Houston Zoo has gone above and beyond the high expectations set by AZA’s accreditation standards and strengthens the impact of our entire community.”