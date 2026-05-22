A Round of A-Paws
Houston SPCA needs your help to bring home Best Nonprofit title
The Houston SPCA is in the running to be named Best Nonprofit in Houston for the fourth year in a row and needs your help to get there.
Through May 26, 11:59 pm, animal lovers can cast daily votes for the animal rescue and protection organization. Voters can be heard because every vote counts.
Countless dogs like Sammy are safe and in loving homes thanks to the Houston SPCA.Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
The Houston SPCA has been serving the greater Houston area and beyond for more than 100 years and today is one of the country’s leading animal welfare organizations with more than a dozen programs and services.
That includes their 12-member, full-time animal cruelty investigations team serving nine counties; the region’s only 24-hour injured animal ambulance; and the Houston SPCA’s Wildlife Center, one of the largest wildlife rehabilitation centers in the nation that cares for more than 17,000 injured, ill or orphaned wild animals annually.
The Houston SPCA Wildlife Center rescues and rehabilitates more than 17,000 wild animals in a year. Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
The Best of the Best 2026 categories included Beauty, Eat and Drink, Entertainment and Leisure, Health and Fitness, Home Services and Finance, Kids and Education, Legal, and Retail and Services.
The Houston SPCA’s mission is to improve and protect the lives of animals in the community and alleviate their suffering and abuse. In addition to supporting through donations, there are more than a dozen ways to support the 501(c)(3), including fostering, volunteering, and monthly giving. Learn many more ways here.