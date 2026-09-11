Thanks to Everyone Who Voted
Houston SPCA named Houston’s Best of the Best nonprofit for 2026
The Houston SPCA has been named Houston’s Best of the Best in the nonprofit category for 2026, earning the honor at an awards ceremony held at Bayou City Event Center following several rounds of online voting open to the public earlier this spring. This is the nonprofit's fourth consecutive year to take the title.
The Houston Chronicle’s Best of the Best 2026 awards recognize organizations across a wide range of categories, including Beauty; Eat and Drink; Entertainment and Leisure; Health and Fitness; Home Services and Finance; Kids and Education; Legal; and Retail and Services. The Houston SPCA’s recognition highlights the organization’s longstanding commitment to animals and the Houston community.
Serving the greater Houston area and beyond for more than 100 years, the Houston SPCA has grown into one of the country’s most comprehensive animal welfare organizations. Its work extends far beyond pet adoptions, with more than a dozen programs and services dedicated to protecting animals, supporting the community, and responding to animals in need.
Among those programs is a 14-member, full-time animal cruelty investigations team that serves nine Texas counties. The organization also operates the region’s only 24-hour injured animal ambulance, providing critical transportation and emergency assistance to animals who need immediate care.
The Houston SPCA is also home to the Houston SPCA Wildlife Center, one of the largest wildlife rehabilitation centers in the nation. The center cares for more than 16,000 native wild animals each year, helping injured, orphaned, and displaced wildlife receive the specialized care they need before returning to their natural habitats whenever possible.
Houston SPCA is home to one of the largest wildlife rehabilitation centers in the U.S. Photo courtesy of Houston SPCA
At the heart of the organization is its mission to improve and protect the lives of animals in the community while alleviating their suffering and abuse. That mission is supported by a wide network of staff, volunteers, foster families, donors, and community members who help make the organization’s work possible.
The Houston SPCA relies solely on donations to support its programs and services. There are more than a dozen ways to get involved, whether through fostering, volunteering, monthly giving, donating, or finding another way to support animals in need.
The Best of the Best recognition is another reminder of the important role the Houston SPCA has played in the community for more than a century, and of the many people who help make that work possible every day.