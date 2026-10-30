Dress up, do good
High fashion meets a higher purpose at Hope for Houston Ball
Houston’s fashion-forward philanthropists are invited to dress for the runway at the fourth annual Hope for Houston Ball, presented by Allies in Hope. Taking place Saturday, November 14, at 7 pm, at The Revaire, this year’s gala embraces the theme “The Category Is… High Fashion” for an evening of standout style, meaningful connections, and community impact.
And there’s good news for those hoping to attend: A limited number of individual tickets are now available for $500 each. It’s a rare opportunity to join one of Houston’s most stylish charitable events without purchasing an entire table or sponsorship. Once the tickets are gone, they’re gone.
Take in the stunning styles.Photo courtesy of Allies in Hope
Beyond the fashion and festivities, every ticket supports Allies in Hope’s work helping Houstonians access housing, food, and vital support services.
The organization’s Hope Communities program provides permanent supportive housing, family housing, rental assistance, and wraparound services for people experiencing homelessness. In 2025, the program housed 331 people across 247 households. Meanwhile, the Stone Soup Food Pantry provided reliable access to nutritious food for more than 1,600 Houstonians.
The evening also supports Camp Hope, now in its 30th year. Held at Camp For All in Burton, Texas, the week-long summer camp serves children and teens affected by HIV, with full medical support on-site. For campers, it offers something invaluable: a place to belong without stigma. As one camper shared, “It’s the only week I get to just be a kid.”
The evening’s design is by Venus Reuben of 34th Street Events. Honorary chairs are Rev. Dr. Alexander E.M. Johnson and Mrs. Kristen Johnson of Brentwood Baptist Church. Ball co-chairs are Kenneth Gayle and Salvador Serrano Jr. and Nicolas Serrano of Serrano Insurance Agency.
The ball will also honor Dr. Theresa “Tess” Barton with the 2026 Ada Edwards Humanitarian Award, recognizing her years of service, including her leadership of the Camp Hope medical team.
Individual tickets are available for $500 while supplies last. Purchase tickets at Hope for Houston Ball 2026. For sponsorship opportunities and table reservations, contact Erica Davis Rouse at davisrousee@aihhouston.org.