adaptive reuse plans
New report proposes private sector partners for Astrodome renovations
A new report identifies the Astrodome as a good fit for an adaptive reuse project. Written by consulting firm WT Partnership for the Astrodome Conservancy, the report demonstrates significant interest in preserving the historic stadium as a year-round venue that complements property’s existing tenants, the Houston Texans and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.
Announced in August, the RFI generated more than 600 responses from interested parties. Of those, WT Partnership identified 11 submissions for more detailed analysis, including from CityCentre developer Midway, Houston-based real estate development firm DC Partners, Space Center Houston, and Triple Five Worldwide Group, the company behind the Mall of America in Minnesota and American Dream in New York City.
“Most respondents saw this development as a preservation-anchored, mixed-use destination centered on three complementary demand drivers: experiential entertainment and cultural programming, hospitality and food/beverage activation, and strategic commercial tenancy,” the report states.
For example, DC Partners, the company behind The Allen development that includes the Thompson Hotel and Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera, proposed creating a space-themed museum, attractions, and hotel concept called “Space City.” According to the report, the almost $1 billion project would be almost completely funded by tax credits and various investment and debt vehicles. Harris County would only contribute $40 million.
“The Astrodome was born from the kind of vision and imagination that made Houston a city known for doing what others thought impossible” Astrodome Conservancy executive director Beth Wiedower Jackson said in a statement. “When it opened, there was nothing else like it in the world. That same spirit of innovation can guide us in finding a financially feasible new purpose for this remarkable building. The private-sector interest reflected in this report show that the possibilities are very real.”
Along with submitting the report to the Harris County Commissioners Court, the conservancy is asking elected officials to establish a task force that could evaluate potential private sector partners and begin creating a plan to move forward.
Since its closure in 2003, the Astrodome has remained vacant, except for its brief use as a shelter following Hurricane Katrina in 2007. A debate has ranged about what to do with the property ever since. Demolishing the building has been previously estimated to cost about $55 million (likely more in today’s dollars), but its status on the National Register of Historic Places makes that virtually impossible. Meanwhile, Harris County pays hundreds of thousands of dollars a year to keep the building from turning into an indoor swamp and health hazard.
“Doing nothing is not a viable option,” Wiedower Jackson added. “The longer we wait, the greater the risk of losing the interest and momentum this process has generated. We now have credible private-sector entities bringing forward development concepts, expertise and potential investment. We owe it to the people of Harris County to take the next step and determine which of these opportunities can become reality.”
The full report is available on the Astrodome Conservancy’s website.