return of the paperback
Beloved used bookstore returns to Montrose 5 years after closing
One of Houston’s most beloved place to buy used books, movies, gifts, and more is returning to Montrose. Half Price Books has acquired the former Soundwaves spaces at 3509 Montrose Blvd for a new store that’s expected to open next year.
The real estate sleuths at the Houston Architecture Info forum discovered that the deed for the property had recently been transferred to a LLC owned by Half Price Books.
The new store represents Half Price Books’ return to Montrose, after closing its location at 1011 Westheimer in 2021 after almost 20 years. That property will become the Starling, a mixed-use development from real estate developer Skanska that will offer both a residential component and 30,000 square feet of retail space. Half Price Books closed its popular Rice Village store in 2019.
Once Houston’s premier, locally-owned music store chain, Soundwaves closed its Montrose location in May. It had been open since 1997.
Half Price Books president Kathy Doyle Thomas provided a statement to the Houston Chronicle about the company’s decision to return to Montrose:
"We were thrilled when we had the opportunity to purchase this building," Thomas said. "Our previous store in the Montrose neighborhood closed in early 2021 when the landlord decided to redevelop the area. We’ve heard from countless customers in the last five years how much they miss the Montrose store, so we’re looking forward to being back in the loop."
Half Price Books was founded in Dallas in 1972, according to the company’s website. It has more than 100 locations nationwide, including six in greater Houston — Westchase, Pearland, Sugar Land, Humble, Copperfield, and Clear Lake.