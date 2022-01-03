These are our 5 most talked-about Houstonians for 2021

As we turn the page on 2021, we look back on the Houstonians who were most talked about during the year. To determine these five figures, we considered national mentions, headline mentions, searches, and social media chatter.

What follows are five captivating figures from worlds that are consummately Houston: medicine, food, sports, politics, and entertainment.

Though they range from global sensations to local leaders, what they have in common is a can-do spirit, a genuine sense of humility and purpose, and apex achievement.

A true sampling of Houston, indeed.

Simone Biles

What a perfect powerhouse Simone Biles proved to be in 2021. She was astonishingly valiant in her medal performance battling “the twisties” in the Tokyo games. She was positively heroic in her Senate appearance, where she condemned the FBI and U.S. Olympic Committee for their botched handling of the abuse against her and her teammates by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Not surprisingly, there were 3,000,000 tweets about her in 2021, according to Twitter.

Time Magazine just named our G.O.A.T. from Spring its Athlete of the Year, a fitting honor for our leaping legend.