Houston shines as one of the best places to celebrate Christmas this year

Galleria Houston Christmas tree lighting ice spectacular
Houston really knows how to bring joy — and shopping — during Christmastime. Photo courtesy of Uptown Houston

Houston is the most diverse city in the nation and is clearly a hub of dining, arts, society, and culture. And just look at all the places to take out-of-towners.

But is it a Yuletide town? Yes, says a new ranking from personal finance website WalletHub. The site puts Houston at No. 30 among the best places to celebrate Christmas in the U.S. and No. 3 in Texas.

WalletHub rated each of the country’s 100 biggest cities based on 32 factors associated with a festive, affordable Christmas, such as traditions, shopping, and costs. Houston lands at No. 22 in the “traditions and fun” category, No. 85 in the observance category, and No. 80 in generosity category. 

The Bayou City scores best in shopping, coming in at No. 15 (thanks, Galleria and River Oaks District).

Atlanta tops the nationwide list.

Sarah Mittal, assistant professor of marketing at St. Edward’s University in Austin, tells WalletHub that Christmas revelers should “remember that experiences grant us longer-term happiness over material purchases.” She recommends starting a tradition among family or friends “that will last the test of time versus spending money on a physical thing that will quickly fade in emotional and objective value. …”

Here’s how several other Texas cities fared in the WalletHub ranking:

  • Austin, No. 17
  • Dallas, No. 24.
  • Houston, No. 30.
  • San Antonio, No. 44.
  • Fort Worth, No. 59.
  • Plano, No. 61.
  • Irving, No. 93.
  • Garland, No. 94.
