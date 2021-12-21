Remember when Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston and his wife, Tia, pledged to sponsor an adoption fee at the Houston SPCA every time he punted inside the 20-yard line this season?

Now he's going one step further to help animals in need.

Johnston spotlighted his passion for helping homeless dogs when he sported custom-designed cleats on a recent game day to highlight the city's oldest and largest animal rescue organization, the Houston SPCA, as part of the NFL's My Cause My Cleats.

His dark blue cleats feature the Houston SPCA logo across the top left cleat, and beautiful images of the Johnstons' two rescue dogs, Bella and Buddy, along the outside of the right cleat.

The NFL initiative My Cause My Cleats celebrates the positive impact players are making in their communities by featuring the charitable partners they are passionate about on game day.

The Johnstons have already made an impact for homeless dogs since they kicked off Punts for Houston SPCA, the winning initiative to help more canines in need.

To date, nearly 30 dogs have been sponsored and found their forever homes thanks to the couple.

View all the adoptable pets at www.houstonspca.org, or visit them Monday-Thursday from 12-7 pm and Friday-Sunday from 11 am-6 pm.