Animal lovers, you'll have an extra reason to cheer for the Houston Texans this season. Every time Cameron Johnston punts inside the 20 yard line during a Texans football game, he and his wife, Tia, will sponsor the adoption fee for a Houston SPCA dog in need.

This winning initiative is called Punts for Houston SPCA. The goal (pun intended) is to help raise awareness on the benefits of pet adoption, specifically for large dogs like the couple's own rescues, Bella and Buddy.

The Johnstons first met Bella after she was saved by a local rescue from a puppy mill. She was in very serious condition and it was touch and go, but Bella pulled through and they were eventually able to adopt her.

"Saving Bella really inspired us to find a way to help be a voice for other dogs who suffered just like her and were rescued through cruelty investigations," says Cameron Johnston. "That’s why we really felt connected to the Houston SPCA after we moved here, and saw the impact of how they help so many neglected animals."

Each week following a regular season Houston Texans game, featured canines will be showcased on social media @HoustonSPCA, online at www.houstonspca.org, and on their pet suites with specially marked kennel cards at the Adoption Center.

Thanks to Johnston's talent on the field and the couple’s passion, 10 dogs have already been sponsored and adopted through Punts for Houston SPCA.

The canine "player cards" will be featured each week leading up to the big game. For the rest of the season, Houstonians will be cheering on #11 every time he punts within the 20 yard line and gives hope to another homeless pet in need.