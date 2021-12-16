Mattress Mack joins grocery chain and City of Houston to aid tornado victims

The stories and images of the horrific tornadoes that devastated the Midwest are almost too much to bear. Naturally, Houstonians — not unfamiliar with tragedy — are looking to help. With that in mind, the City of Houston and some familiar names are pitching in to help.

Gallery Furniture owner Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Kroger have teamed with the city to collect cleaning supplies, water, nonperishable food, and other items critically needed by those who were in the path of the catastrophic storms.

How to help? The public can drop off items at any Gallery Furniture Store as McIngvale has pledged to ship all donated items to Kentucky. City employees and city hall visitors can also drop items in collection boxes located inside city hall (or assigned departments for employees) during regular business hours.

Here are the items identified as most in need:

nonperishable food supplies household cleaning supplies

bottled water

new clothing

shovels

generators

empty gas cans

space heaters

gift cards

personal hygiene products

baby products

pet food

“Many families lost everything they had, including their homes, businesses, and loved ones,” said Turner in a statement. “By coming together and partnering with local businesses, Houstonians can be more effective in our outpouring of support.”

Always one to pitch in, McIngvale added: “Gallery Furniture is proud to partner with the city of Houston and Kroger to help the people of Kentucky recover from these devastating tornadoes. Our efforts will continue until the area recovers. The people affected are in our thoughts and prayers.”