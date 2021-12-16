It's a sad fact, but larger dogs tend to take longer to get adopted. But those who pass by the big boys and girls in a kennel are likely to be missing out on an extra-large dose of love.

But ask one of the Houston SPCA's staff members or volunteers to place these big pups in one of their spacious play yards, and that's where you will get to witness their beautiful personalities blossom. Careful — you may fall instantly in love.

Houston SPCA currently has some large-sized dogs who are eagerly waiting for their forever families.

Pups like Adele, who loves nothing more than to snuggle up on the couch and watch the Houston Texans play on Sundays (she'll even help you eat some snacks).

If you want an extra-large cuddle companion, consider the 76-pound Zazu. This four-year-old shepherd mix is part Great Dane and all sweetheart, and came to the Houston SPCA after her previous owner developed severe medical issues.

Right now, these big dogs and others like them have adoption fees that are sponsored by Houston Texans punter Cameron Johnston and his wife, Tia, as part of their commitment to large dogs called Punts for Houston SPCA.

Their adoption package includes a veterinary exam, microchip, spay/neuter surgery, a free post-adoption exam at any VCA Animal Hospital, and a free sample bag of Hill's Science Diet.

Want to see more large dogs? Visit www.houstonspca.org.